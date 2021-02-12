The 2021 Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday, May 1 at Churchill Downs. After last year's running ended with Authentic bolting across the finish line in November due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Kentucky Derby 2021 will return to its traditional spot on the first Saturday in May. Justify, American Pharoah, Nyquist, and California Chrome are just a few of the three-year-olds who have won the annual Run for the Roses in the last decade.

This time around, Essential Quality and Life is Good are the early co-favorites at 8-1 in the latest 2021 Kentucky Derby odds from the race's Futures Book. Essential Quality won the Breeders' Cup Juvenile and Breeders' Cup Futurity, while Life is Good came away with the win in the Sham Stakes. With so much to consider, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2021 Kentucky Derby picks and predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2021 Kentucky Derby on a major heater: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 12 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but three times in his last 12 tries.

He opened last season's Triple Crown schedule on a heater too. At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2021 Kentucky Derby predictions

One shocker: Demling is fading Life Is Good, even though that horse going off as one of the top Vegas favorites and won the Sham Stakes. In fact, he says Life is Good doesn't even crack the top five. His win at Santa Anita came two months after he took down a maiden special weight race at Del Mar. He clocked a mile in 1:36.63 at Santa Anita's Sham Stakes and is trained by the legendary Bob Baffert.

Despite Life is Good's undeniable talent, Demling told SportsLine, "I'm not sold just yet."

Another curveball: Demling is high on Medina Spirit, even though he's a 15-1 long shot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Another Baffert trainee, Medina Spirit won the Robert B. Lewis stakes in January, scampering 1 1/16 miles at Santa Anita in a time of 1:46.26. He was second to Life is Good in the Sham Stakes.

"Medina Spirit will continue to improve," Demling told SportsLine.

