Although snow is falling across much of the United States, the top three-year-old thoroughbreds are beginning their journey towards the 2021 Kentucky Derby. The first jewel in the Triple Crown, the Kentucky Derby 2021 is set for Saturday, May 1, back in its traditional spot after the coronavirus pandemic shuffled the 2020 horse racing calendar. The Run for the Roses is expected to remain at its 1 1/4-mile length, promising that the Fastest Two Minutes in Sports will continue to feature a talented 2021 Kentucky Derby lineup.

Breeders' Cup Juvenile champion Essential Quality and the Bob Baffert-trained Life Is Good are listed as 8-1 co-favorites in the latest 2021 Kentucky Derby odds. However, with almost 70 days remaining before the playing of "My Old Kentucky Home," there is still plenty of time to hone your Kentucky Derby 2021 betting strategy. With so much to consider, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2021 Kentucky Derby picks and predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2021 Kentucky Derby on a major heater: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 12 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but three times in his last 12 tries.

He opened last season's Triple Crown schedule on a heater too. At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

One shocker: Demling is fading Life Is Good, even though that horse going off as one of the top Vegas favorites and won the Sham Stakes. In fact, he says Life is Good doesn't even crack the top five. His win at Santa Anita came two months after he took down a maiden special weight race at Del Mar. He clocked a mile in 1:36.63 at Santa Anita's Sham Stakes and is trained by the legendary Bob Baffert.

Despite Life is Good's undeniable talent, Demling told SportsLine, "I'm not sold just yet."

Another curveball: Demling is high on Dream Shake, even though he's a 20-1 long shot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The son of Twirling Candy out of Even Song looked like a champion in his debut on Feb. 7, winning a 6 1/2-furlong maiden special weight race at Santa Anita. In a field that included the Bob Baffert-trained Bezos, Dream Shake pulled away from the pack to win by 4 3/4-lengths in 1:17.34.

A $75,000 auction purchase as a two-year-old, Dream Shake is now firmly pointed down the Triple Crown trail. Trained by Peter Eurton out of Dunwoody Farm, Dream Shake appears to have the tools necessary to become one of the serious 2021 Kentucky Derby contenders. Demling agrees, saying, "If Dream Shake were trained by Bob Baffert, we would be talking Derby favorite."

