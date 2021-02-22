The road to the 2021 Kentucky Derby continued at the Risen Star Stakes in recent weeks, with Mandaloun coming out on top and earning 50 qualifying points. The victory marked a substantial boost to his chances of qualifying for the 2021 Kentucky Derby field, which will head to post at Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 1. Midnight Bourbon, another one of the 2021 Kentucky Derby contenders, settled for third at the Risen Star.

The latest 2021 Kentucky Derby odds from the track's futures book list Mandaloun and Midnight Bourbon at 30-1. Breeders' Cup Juvenile winner Essential Quality and Sham Stakes winner Life is Good are the early 8-1 co-favorites in the 2021 Kentucky Derby lineup. With so much to consider, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2021 Kentucky Derby picks and predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2021 Kentucky Derby on a major heater: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 12 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but three times in his last 12 tries.

He opened last season's Triple Crown schedule on a heater too. At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

One shocker: Demling is fading Life is Good, even though that horse is going off as one of the top Vegas favorites and won the Sham Stakes. In fact, he says Life is Good doesn't even crack the top five. Life is Good has plenty of upside after winning his first two career races, including a victory in the Sham Stakes in January.

However, the Bob Baffert-trained colt hasn't won a race longer than a mile yet. While his Sham Stakes time (1:36.63) was faster than the previous two winners, it was slower than the winners from 2018, 2017 and 2015, so it isn't necessarily a sign that Life is Good will have what it takes to contend in the Kentucky Derby 2021. Demling told SportsLine he's "not sold just yet" on Life is Good and isn't recommending him for 2021 Kentucky Derby bets.

Another curveball: Demling is high on Medina Spirit, even though he's a 20-1 long shot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. The Zedan Racing Stables colt already has two victories in his young career, taking down the Robert B. Lewis Stakes on Jan. 30 at Santa Anita after winning his maiden special weight debut on Dec. 11 at Los Alamitos. Medina Spirit made it three straight for Bob Baffert-trained horses at the Robert B. Lewis, as Thousand Words and Mucho Gusto also won in years prior.

Medina Spirit also had a second place finish in January, being nipped at the wire by Life Is Good at the Sham Stakes. Demling is high on Medina Spirit's potential, saying he "looks like he could be the best of the Baffert bunch," and believes the colt can provide value for your 2021 Kentucky Derby picks.

