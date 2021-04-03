The 2021 Kentucky Derby field will continue to take shape as the final prep races will separate the contenders from the also-rans. Top horses from those races will then head to the Kentucky Derby 2021 on Saturday, May 1 for a shot at the first leg of the Triple Crown. Last year, Authentic out-ran the favored Tiz the Law to capture the garland of roses, but which 2021 Kentucky Derby bets should you make?

Essential Quality, who was undefeated in his first four starts, is 3-1 in the 2021 Kentucky Derby odds from the race's futures book. At 4-1, Greatest Honour is the second favorite among the early 2021 Kentucky Derby contenders, and the field, any horse not currently carrying Kentucky Derby odds 2021, is at 20-1.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2021 Kentucky Derby off a major heater: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 12 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but three times in his last 12 tries.

He opened last season's Triple Crown schedule on a heater too. At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2021 Kentucky Derby predictions

One shocker: Demling is fading Hot Rod Charlie, even though that horse is going off as one of the top Vegas favorites and won the Louisiana Derby. In fact, he says Hot Rod Charlie barely cracks the top 10.

The Doug O'Neill-trained horse has been competitive throughout his career, running third at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes in January and finishing second to Essential Quality in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile last November. Demling told SportsLine that while Hot Rod Charlie "seems to get better each time he steps on the track", the price jump from 53-1 to 6-1 is too volatile at this point on the road to the Triple Crown, and he isn't recommending the colt at that number for your 2021 Kentucky Derby bets.

Another curveball: Demling is high on Spielberg, even though he's a massive 50-1 long shot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Spielberg has been under saddle nine times and has finished lower than fourth just once. He notched a victory in the Los Alamitos Futurity and followed that up two races later with an impressive place in the Southwest Stakes on Feb. 27.

The son of Union Rags out of Miss Squeal is already primed to succeed under the training eye of Hall of Famer Bob Baffert. Demling loves what he sees in Spielberg, saying that the colt is "a major player from the Baffert barn" and because of it, believes the colt provides value for your 2021 Kentucky Derby picks.

