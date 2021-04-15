The 2021 Kentucky Derby is right around the corner. The 147th running will take place on Saturday, May 1 at historic Churchill Downs in Louisville. The final 2021 Kentucky Derby field is still being finalized, but in order to compete in "The Run for the Roses," horses must be three years old. Bob Baffert's Authentic won last year's edition, but which Kentucky Derby 2021 horses can you trust, and which 2021 Kentucky Derby bets should you make?

The latest 2021 Kentucky Derby odds list Essential Quality as the 3-1 favorite, followed closely by Concert Tour at 5-1 and Hot Rod Charlie at 6-1. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2021 Kentucky Derby picks and predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2021 Kentucky Derby off a major heater: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 12 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but three times in his last 12 tries.

He opened last season's Triple Crown schedule on a heater too. At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2021 Kentucky Derby predictions

One shocker: Demling is fading Dynamic One, even though that horse is going off as one of the top Vegas favorites and finished second in the Wood Memorial. In fact, he says Dynamic One doesn't even crack the top 15. The son of 2012 Belmont Stakes winner Union Rags, Dynamic One looked to be in control in its last race at the Wood Memorial. However, he finished in second place after being overtaken by Bourbonic down the home stretch.

Demling called Dynamic One's performance at the Wood Memorial "a solid showing," but his inconsistency is a microcosm of the horse's season. The Todd Pletcher-trained Colt has one win, two runner-up finishes, a fourth-place finish and a ninth-place finish that kicked off the season. There are far better options at Churchill Downs, so Demling advises to steer clear of Dynamic One with your 2021 Kentucky Derby bets.

Another curveball: Demling is high on Highly Motivated, even though he's a massive 25-1 long shot in the Kentucky Derby 2021 odds. Highly Motivated has been in sensational form this season. In fact, the three-year-old colt has won two of his last four starts and finished in the top three in his last five races.

Highly Motivated is coming off a runner-up finish in the Blue Grass Stakes on April 3, losing to Essential Quality, who currently has the best Kentucky Derby odds 2021. Despite not claiming victory earlier this month at the Blue Grass Stakes, Highly Motivated has proven he has what it takes to compete and win against the best horses. The son of Into Mischief and Strong Incentive, Highly Motivated finished on top of the leaderboard at the Nyquist Stakes at Keeneland in November. Demling expects Highly Motivated to be in the mix again at Churchill Downs, making him a strong choice for your 2021 Kentucky Derby bets.

2021 Kentucky Derby odds