The 2021 Kentucky Derby is just two weeks away, and several of the top horses in the 2021 Road to the Kentucky Derby standings will soon head to Churchill Downs soon with their status secure. It will be familiar territory for Essential Quality, who broke his maiden at the famed track last year before rattling off four graded-stakes wins at Keeneland and Oaklawn Park. The son of Tapit by Delightful Quality could give 40-year-old Brad Cox his best chance to break through with a Triple Crown win after he earned an Eclipse Award for Outstanding Trainer in 2020.

As the most accomplished horse in the 2021 Kentucky Derby field, Essential Quality is listed at 3-1 in the latest 2021 Kentucky Derby odds, but he's far from a runaway favorite. Bob Baffert's Concert Tour is listed at 5-1, while Hot Rod Charlie is 6-1. The field will go to post on Saturday, May 1. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2021 Kentucky Derby picks and predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2021 Kentucky Derby off a major heater: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 12 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but three times in his last 12 tries.

He opened last season's Triple Crown schedule on a heater too. At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2021 Kentucky Derby lineup taking shape, Demling is sharing his picks and predictions at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2021 Kentucky Derby predictions

One shocker: Demling is fading Bourbonic, even though that horse is going off as one of the top Vegas favorites and won the Wood Memorial. In fact, he says Bourbonic doesn't even crack the top 10. Bourbonic pulled off a shocking win at the Wood Memorial by defying his 72-1 odds and overtaking Dynamic One down the stretch.

But you can't forget why Bourbonic was listed at 72-1 in the first place and you can't place too much emphasis on one victory. The Todd Pletcher-trained horse is owned by Calumet Farm, one of the legendary Thoroughbred breeders. It has produced eight Kentucky Derby winners in its history, but none since 1968. Your 2021 Kentucky Derby bets should include other horses, as Demling told SportsLine he's "not sure [Bourbonic] is good enough against a field this solid and this large."

Another curveball: Demling is high on Highly Motivated, even though he's a massive 25-1 long shot in the Kentucky Derby 2021 odds. Chad Brown's top points-earner so far this season won the Nyquist Stakes as a two-year-old and has racked up enough points to qualify for the Kentucky Derby 2021 lineup via a third-place finish in the Gotham Stakes and a second-place run at the Blue Grass Stakes.

Highly Motivated set a determined pace at Keeneland, but was chased down by current 2021 Kentucky Derby favorite Essential Quality. Still, Highly Motivated's 97 Beyer Speed Figure is tied for the seventh-best among all three-year-olds this season, a major reason why he could be a legitimate contender at Churchill Downs on May 1.

How to make 2021 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Demling is especially high on a massive long shot whose "sensational" performances make him hard to fade at his current price. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2021? And what huge long shot does Demling say contends? Check out the latest 2021 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby.

2021 Kentucky Derby odds