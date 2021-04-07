Churchill Downs was quiet on the first Saturday in May last year, but a limited number of fans will be in attendance this year at the 2021 Kentucky Derby. The annual Run for the Roses will take place on Saturday, May 1, when oversized hats, bourbon-infused mint juleps, and screaming fans will return to Louisville. With just over a month until the Kentucky Derby 2021, Doug O'Neill's Hot Rod Charlie sits in second the 2021 Road to the Kentucky Derby standings with 110 points after his win at the Louisiana Derby.

Hot Rod Charlie is listed at 6-1, while Essential Quality is fetching 3-1 in the latest 2021 Kentucky Derby odds from the race's futures book. Which horses can you trust with your 2021 Kentucky Derby bets? And which 2021 Kentucky Derby futures should you target? With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2021 Kentucky Derby picks and predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2021 Kentucky Derby off a major heater: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 12 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but three times in his last 12 tries.

He opened last season's Triple Crown schedule on a heater too. At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

One shocker: Demling is fading Greatest Honour, even though that horse is going off as one of the top Vegas favorites and won the Fountain of Youth Stakes. In fact, he says Greatest Honour doesn't even crack the top 20. With 80 points in the Road to the Kentucky Derby 2021 standings, Shug McGaughey's three-year-old is a virtual lock to earn a spot in the 2021 Kentucky Derby lineup, but he's coming off a disappointing performance in the Florida Derby.

Greatest Honour finished third behind Known Agenda and Soup and Sandwich and was never really in a threatening position at Gulfstream Park despite going off as the 4-5 favorite. Greatest Honour wound up finishing six lengths off the pace in the loss and has yet to post a Beyer Speed Figure that ranks among the top 25 of all three-year-olds this season. Even with two graded-stakes wins to his name, the son of Tapit has lost to Known Agenda twice and doesn't have a notable win over any of the other viable 2021 Kentucky Derby contenders.

Another curveball: Demling is high on Caddo River, even though he's a massive 30-1 long shot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Caddo River's odds have taken a downturn since he finished fifth at the March 13 Rebel Stakes. But before then, the colt had rattled off wins in a maiden special weight run in November 2020 and the Smarty Jones Stakes in January.

The son of Hard Spun out of Pangburn, Caddo River is pointed at the April 10 Arkansas Derby as his final 2021 Kentucky Derby prep race. Should the Brad Cox-trained thoroughbred run well there, he could be green-lit for Churchill Downs. Demling loves what he sees in Caddo River, saying, "I'm staying in his corner as a fan" despite the setback at Oaklawn Park. He's a prime choice for your 2021 Kentucky Derby bets.

