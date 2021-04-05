Hopefuls for the 2021 Kentucky Derby are going through their final prep-races leading up to the first jewel of the Triple Crown. The Kentucky Derby 2021 is set for Saturday, May 1 from iconic Churchill Downs, re-assuming its place as the leadoff of the Triple Crown after the horse racing schedule was turned on its head a year ago. As always, the fastest three-year-old thoroughbreds in the game will head to post and then travel 1 1/4 miles in the 147th Run for the Roses.

Essential Quality, who has won five straight races, is the 3-1 favorite atop the latest 2021 Kentucky Derby odds from the race's futures book. Greatest Honour is not far behind at 4-1, with Concert Tour at 9-2 and Hot Rod Charlie at 6-1 among the early 2021 Kentucky Derby contenders. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2021 Kentucky Derby picks and predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2021 Kentucky Derby off a major heater: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 12 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but three times in his last 12 tries.

He opened last season's Triple Crown schedule on a heater too. At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2021 Kentucky Derby predictions

One shocker: Demling is fading Hot Rod Charlie, even though that horse is going off as one of the top Vegas favorites and won the Louisiana Derby. In fact, he says Hot Rod Charlie barely cracks the top 10.

The Doug O'Neill-trained horse has been competitive throughout his career, running third at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes in January and finishing second to Essential Quality in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile last November. Demling told SportsLine that while Hot Rod Charlie "seems to get better each time he steps on the track", the price jump from 53-1 to 6-1 is too volatile at this point on the road to the Triple Crown, and he isn't recommending the colt at that number for your 2021 Kentucky Derby bets.

Another curveball: Demling is high on Caddo River, even though he's a massive 30-1 long shot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Caddo River's odds have taken a downturn since he finished fifth at the March 13 Rebel Stakes. But before then, the colt had rattled off wins in a maiden special weight run in November 2020 and the Smarty Jones Stakes in January.

The son of Hard Spun out of Pangburn, Caddo River is pointed at the April 10 Arkansas Derby as his final 2021 Kentucky Derby prep race. Should the Brad Cox-trained thoroughbred run well there, he could be green-lit for Churchill Downs. Demling loves what he sees in Caddo River, saying, "I'm staying in his corner as a fan" despite the setback at Oaklawn Park. He's a prime choice for your 2021 Kentucky Derby bets.

