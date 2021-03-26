Only the top three-year-old thoroughbreds in the world will hear the call to post on Saturday, May 1 for the 2021 Kentucky Derby. The 147th Run for the Roses is back as the initial jewel of the Triple Crown after a 2020 that saw a major upheaval of the horse racing schedule. Iconic Churchill Downs is the site of the "Fastest Two Minutes in Sports," as horses will run 1 1/4 miles on the dirt for a chance to become a champion to remember.

Life Is Good is one of Hall of Famer trainer Bob Baffert's top colts, but despite being near the top of the 2021 Kentucky Derby odds, withdrew last week due to an ankle injury. Essential Quality leads the field with 7-2 Kentucky Derby odds 2021, while Greatest Honour is at 6-1 among the other prominent early 2021 Kentucky Derby contenders, according to the race's futures book. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2021 Kentucky Derby picks and predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2021 Kentucky Derby off a major heater: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 12 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but three times in his last 12 tries.

He opened last season's Triple Crown schedule on a heater too. At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2021 Kentucky Derby lineup taking shape, Demling is sharing his picks and predictions at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2021 Kentucky Derby predictions

One shocker: Demling is fading Essential Quality, even though that horse is going off as one of the top Vegas favorites and won the Southwest Stakes. In fact, he says Essential Quality doesn't even crack the top five.

The son of Tapit out of Delightful Quality made it 4-for-4 on Feb. 27 by cruising to victory at the Southwest Stakes at Oaklawn Park. The next stop for the Brad H. Cox-trained colt: likely the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland on April 3. Demling told SportsLine that while Essential Quality "would still be my pick to win the Derby at this point," the 7-2 price is just too low two months from the Run for the Roses. At this point on the road to the Triple Crown, he isn't recommending the colt for your 2021 Kentucky Derby bets.

Another curveball: Demling is high on Medina Spirit, even though he's a massive 30-1 long shot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The Bob Baffert-trained three-year-old has two wins and two places so far in his racing career, including a second-place run at the San Felipe Stakes at Santa Anita. Medina Spirit earned his first victory in a maiden special weight race in December at Los Alamitos, but broke through in a big way with a winning run at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes on Jan. 30.

In between those two victories, the son of Prontico out of Mongolian Changa turned in a strong second-place performance behind Life Is Good at the Sham Stakes. Baffert and the Zedan Racing Stables ownership group will either point Medina Spirit towards the Santa Anita Derby on April 3 or the Arkansas Derby the following weekend for a final 2021 Kentucky Derby prep race. Demling loves what he sees in Medina Spirit, saying that the colt "looks like he could be the best of the Baffert bunch" and because of it, he thinks the colt is worth the value at 30-1 in your 2021 Kentucky Derby bets.

How to make 2021 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Demling is especially high on a long shot who is "hard not to play" at his current price. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2021? And what huge long shot does Demling say contends? Check out the latest 2021 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby.

Essential Quality 7-2

Greatest Honour 6-1

Caddo River 15-1

Mandaloun 15-1

Concert Tour 20-1

Highly Motivated 20-1

Prevalence 20-1

Proxy 20-1

Spielberg 20-1

Candy Man Rocket 30-1

Collaborate 30-1

Dream Shake 30-1

Freedom Fighter 30-1

Hot Rod Charlie 30-1

Keepmeinmind 30-1

Medina Spirit 30-1

Midnight Bourbon 30-1

Risk Taking 30-1

Hush of a Storm 50-1

Roman Centurian 50-1

Rombauer 50-1

The Great One 50-1

Field 10-1