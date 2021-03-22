Contenders for the elusive Triple Crown of thoroughbred horse racing are competing in their final prep races before focusing on the 2021 Kentucky Derby. The 147th Run for the Roses is set for Saturday, May 1 from fabled Churchill Downs and is back in its traditional spot as the first jewel in the Triple Crown. The Kentucky Derby 2021 will once again travel 1 1/4 miles in the Churchill Downs dirt and will run with fans after the 2020 race was contested at a virtually empty track.

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert has another loaded stable of contenders, but Life Is Good, who was 4-1 in the early Kentucky Derby odds, will reportedly no longer run. Undefeated Essential Quality leads the field with 7-2 odds, and Greatest Honour is 6-1 among the other prominent early 2021 Kentucky Derby contenders. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2021 Kentucky Derby picks and predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2021 Kentucky Derby off a major heater: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 12 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but three times in his last 12 tries.

He opened last season's Triple Crown schedule on a heater too. At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

One shocker: Demling is fading Essential Quality, even though that horse is going off as one of the top Vegas favorites and won the Southwest Stakes. In fact, he says Essential Quality doesn't even crack the top five.

The son of Tapit out of Delightful Quality made it 4-for-4 on Feb. 27 by cruising to victory at the Southwest Stakes at Oaklawn Park. The next stop for the Brad H. Cox-trained colt: likely the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland on April 3. Demling told SportsLine that while Essential Quality "would still be my pick to win the Derby at this point," the 7-2 price is just too low two months from the Run for the Roses. At this point on the road to the Triple Crown, he isn't recommending the colt for your 2021 Kentucky Derby bets.

Another curveball: Demling is high on Spielberg, even though he's a massive 20-1 long shot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The son of Union Rags by Miss Squeal is one of at least four Baffert-trained horses with a chance to qualify for the 2021 Kentucky Derby lineup to give the legendary trainer a chance to win his record-setting seventh garland of roses.

Spielberg ran two graded stakes races as a two-year-old, finishing second at the Del Mar Futurity and third at the American Pharoah Stakes in Santa Anita. He'd go on to break his maiden later that year back at Del Mar and then earned a graded stakes win in his last race as a two-year-old in the Los Alamitos Futurity. As a three-year-old, he's run fourth at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes and second at the Southwest Stakes late last month. With 17 points already putting him in strong shape to qualify, Demling likes the value he presents at 20-1 Kentucky Derby odds 2021.

Essential Quality 7-2

Greatest Honour 6-1

Caddo River 15-1

Mandaloun 15-1

Concert Tour 20-1

Highly Motivated 20-1

Prevalence 20-1

Proxy 20-1

Spielberg 20-1

Candy Man Rocket 30-1

Collaborate 30-1

Dream Shake 30-1

Freedom Fighter 30-1

Hot Rod Charlie 30-1

Keepmeinmind 30-1

Medina Spirit 30-1

Midnight Bourbon 30-1

Risk Taking 30-1

Hush of a Storm 50-1

Roman Centurian 50-1

Rombauer 50-1

The Great One 50-1

Field 10-1