The departure of Life Is Good last week from 2021 Kentucky Derby contention sent shockwaves through the horse racing world, as the talented three-year-old sustained an injury to his left-hind leg during a workout and will be held back from a trip to Louisville on Saturday, May 1. Without Life Is Good in the Kentucky Derby 2021 field, the entire complexion of the race will change. The horses that make the starting gate for the first jewel in the Triple Crown won't just be running 1 1/4 miles for a victory, but also for thoroughbred racing immortality.

Essential Quality has yet to lose under saddle and is 3-1 in the 2021 Kentucky Derby odds from the race's futures book. Greatest Honour is 4-1 among the other prominent early 2021 Kentucky Derby contenders, and the field, any horse not currently carrying Kentucky Derby odds 2021, is 20-1. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2021 Kentucky Derby picks and predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2021 Kentucky Derby off a major heater: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 12 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but three times in his last 12 tries.

He opened last season's Triple Crown schedule on a heater too. At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

One shocker: Demling is fading Greatest Honour, even though that horse is going off as one of the top Vegas favorites and won the Fountain of Youth Stakes. In fact, he says Greatest Honour doesn't even crack the top 20.

The son of Tapit out of Tiffany's Honour raced to victory in a maiden special weight race on Dec. 26 at Gulfstream Park, then earned a head-turning victory at the Holy Bull Stakes on Jan. 30. But it was Greatest Honour's winning run at the Feb 27 Fountain of Youth Stakes at Gulfstream that vaulted him into serious Kentucky Derby 2021 contention. Demling told SportsLine that while Greatest Honour "looked sharp in winning the Fountain of Youth," the 4-1 price is just too low and at this point isn't recommending the colt for 2021 Kentucky Derby bets.

Another curveball: Demling is high on Medina Spirit, even though he's a massive 20-1 long shot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The Bob Baffert-trained three-year-old has two wins and two places so far in his racing career, including a second-place run at the San Felipe Stakes at Santa Anita. Medina Spirit earned his first victory in a maiden special weight race in December at Los Alamitos, but broke through in a big way with a winning run at the Robert B. Lewis Stakes on Jan. 30.

In between those two victories, the son of Prontico out of Mongolian Changa turned in a strong second-place performance behind Life Is Good at the Sham Stakes. Baffert and the Zedan Racing Stables ownership group will either point Medina Spirit towards the Santa Anita Derby on April 3 or the Arkansas Derby the following weekend for a final 2021 Kentucky Derby prep race. Demling loves what he sees in Medina Spirit, saying that the colt "looks like he could be the best of the Baffert bunch" and because of it, believes the colt is worth the value at 20-1 in your 2021 Kentucky Derby bets.

