As Derby week approaches, the 2021 Kentucky Derby field is becoming clearer. Early Kentucky Derby 2021 contenders like Concert Tour and Panadol have dropped out, leaving Essential Quality (5-2), Hot Rod Charlie (6-1), Medina Spirit (8-1) and Rock Your World (8-1) as the favorites in the latest 2021 Kentucky Derby odds. Known Agenda (12-1), Highly Motivated (15-1), Mandaloun (15-1) and Midnight Bourbon (15-1) are among the other horses to watch in the 2021 Kentucky Derby field.

Post time is set for 6:57 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 1 at Churchill Downs. Which horses should you back as the Run for the Roses gets the 2021 Triple Crown schedule underway? With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2021 Kentucky Derby picks and predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2021 Kentucky Derby off a major heater: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 12 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but three times in his last 12 tries.

He opened last season's Triple Crown schedule on a heater too. At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2021 Kentucky Derby predictions

One shocker: Demling is fading Medina Spirit, even though that horse is one of the top favorites and finished second in both the Santa Anita Derby and San Felipe Stakes. In fact, Demling says Medina Spirit doesn't even crack the top five. The son of Protonico out of Mongolian Changa hasn't finished outside the top two in his racing career, including a victory at the Jan. 30 Robert B. Lewis Stakes.

However, the Bob Baffert-trained Medina Spirit was second to Life Is Good in the San Felipe Stakes on March 6 and then was a disappointing second to Rock Your World in the April 3 Santa Anita Derby. Being trained by Baffert is never a bad thing, but the $35,000 training sale bargain has already overachieved to get into the Kentucky Derby field. Demling isn't recommending the colt for your 2021 Kentucky Derby bets.

Another curveball: Demling is high on Known Agenda, even though he's a massive 12-1 long shot in the Kentucky Derby 2021 odds. The Todd A. Pletcher-trained colt might be the most accomplished option on the board with double-digit odds. He beat Soup and Sandwich and Greatest Honour at the Florida Derby in March, winning that race in a time of 1:49.45.

That was his third career win and the sixth time he's hit the board. After also winning an allowance race at Gulfstream Park in February, Known Agenda rides into the Kentucky Derby 2021 on a two-race winning streak. Demling told SportsLine that Known Agenda "put it all together" in his Florida Derby win, making him a strong choice for your 2021 Kentucky Derby bets.

