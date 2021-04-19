Landing one of the coveted spots in the 2021 Kentucky Derby field is worth more than money can buy, as a three-year-old horse must battle through a series of prep races in order to lock down a spot. When the call to post echoes around the fabled twin spires of Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 1, owners, trainers and jockeys will see their anxiety hit the roof in anticipation of the "Fastest Two Minutes in Sports." The winning combination that emerges from the Kentucky Derby 2021 not only has a shot at the Triple Crown, but will also etch itself into horse racing immortality.

Essential Quality, who has won all five races he has been entered in, is the favorite at 3-1 in the latest 2021 Kentucky Derby odds. Hot Rod Charlie is 6-1 among the strongest 2021 Kentucky Derby contenders, according to oddsmakers. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2021 Kentucky Derby picks and predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2021 Kentucky Derby off a major heater: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 12 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but three times in his last 12 tries.

He opened last season's Triple Crown schedule on a heater too. At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2021 Kentucky Derby predictions

One shocker: Demling is fading Dynamic One, even though that horse is going off as one of the top Vegas favorites and finished second in the Wood Memorial. In fact, he says Dynamic One doesn't even crack the top 15. The Todd Pletcher-trained colt picked up a win at Aqueduct Racetrack in March, but he's only been entered in one graded-stakes competition.

That was at the Wood Memorial on April 3, where he finished second behind Kentucky Derby 2021 probable Bourbonic, a horse that came into the Wood Memorial as an enormous 72-1 long shot. The pace that day was considerably slower than other Kentucky Derby prep races, which bodes poorly for Dynamic One's chances at Churchill Downs. Demling doesn't like his chances to keep up with this elite field, making him a horse to fade in your 2021 Kentucky Derby bets.

Another curveball: Demling is high on Highly Motivated, even though he's a massive 25-1 long shot in the Kentucky Derby 2021 odds. Demling notes that the Chad C. Brown-trained colt was thought of mostly as a sprinter after back-to-back wins at 6 1/2 furlongs in 2020, but he turned heads by running with 2021 Kentucky Derby favorite Essential Quality at the 1 1/8-mile Blue Grass Stakes.

He ultimately settled for second place in that fast-paced Derby prep race after Essential Quality ran him down on the final turn, but that showing proved he can run with the top horses in the 2021 Kentucky Derby lineup. Add in the fact that he's never finished worse than third in his career, and he's one of the horses worth backing with your 2021 Kentucky Derby bets, according to Demling.

