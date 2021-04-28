The Road to the Kentucky Derby is a long and arduous one, with 36 races awarding points to the top four finishers in each. At the end, the point totals are tallied and invitations to the Kentucky Derby 2021 are extended based on the results. In the 2021 Kentucky Derby field, trainer Todd Pletcher will have four horses and Brad Cox will have two after the 2021 Kentucky Derby post positions were determined on Tuesday.

Essential Quality, who drew the No. 14 post, is trained by Cox and the favorite in the 2021 Kentucky Derby odds at 2-1 following an unbeaten prep run. Cox also trains Mandaloun (15-1), while Pletcher trains Known Agenda (6-1), Bourbonic (30-1), Dynamic One (20-1) and Hidden Stash (50-1). Post time is set for 6:57 p.m. ET on Saturday. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2021 Kentucky Derby picks and predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2021 Kentucky Derby after a major heater in 2020: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 12 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but three times in his last 12 tries.

He opened last season's Triple Crown schedule on a heater too. At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2021 Kentucky Derby lineup taking shape, Demling is sharing his picks and predictions at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2021 Kentucky Derby predictions

One shocker: Demling is fading Known Agenda, even though he's one of the top 2021 Kentucky Derby favorites. In fact, Demling says Known Agenda doesn't even hit the board. Demling was impressed with Known Agenda's win at the Florida Derby in March. He also says he's in capable hands with trainer Todd Pletcher.

However, drawing post No. 1, also known as the inside rail, has Demling keeping Known Agenda off the board. While the horse on the rail has the shortest total distance to run, it also risks getting squeezed off the pace before the first turn if it doesn't break well. That can spell trouble for any horse, and Known Agenda has had a few shaky runs this year, including a fifth-place finish at the Sam F. Davis Stakes in February. That makes Known Agenda one of the 2021 Kentucky Derby horses you should fade at Churchill Downs, according to Demling.

Another stunner: Demling loves Highly Motivated, even though he's a 10-1 long shot in the latest Kentucky Derby 2021 odds. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Highly Motivated will have to overcome poor history of horses coming out of the No. 17 post, but Demling believes he has the potential to win the "Run for the Roses."

That's because he challenged Essential Quality in the Blue Grass Stakes this year, settling for second place in a race that was much closer than many expected. "The Chad Brown-trained son of Into Mischief went head-to-head against Essential Quality and should improve off his Blue Grass runner-up finish," Demling told SportsLine.

How to make 2021 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Demling is especially high on a double-digit long shot who has "looked amazing" during training. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2021? And which huge underdog is a must-back? Check out the latest 2021 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby.

2021 Kentucky Derby odds, post positions