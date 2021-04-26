The 2021 Kentucky Derby post draw is set for 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday. That means the 2021 Kentucky Derby contenders for the first leg of the Triple Crown will find out if they are hugging the inside rail, breaking from the auxiliary gate, or loading somewhere in the middle. If a thoroughbred who is conditioned to run from the inside draws post No. 19 for the Kentucky Derby 2021, their odds will be adjusted. If a colt who has strong speed out of the gate is on the outside when the "Fastest Two Minutes In Sports" begins on Saturday, May 1, their odds could shift.

No matter where Essential Quality has been loaded into a starting gate, he has won. He enters Churchill Downs as the 5-2 favorite in the latest 2021 Kentucky Derby odds. Hot Rod Charlie is 6-1, while both Medina Spirit and Rock Your World are 8-1 for the 147th Run for the Roses. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2021 Kentucky Derby picks and predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2021 Kentucky Derby after a major heater in 2020: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 12 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but three times in his last 12 tries.

He opened last season's Triple Crown schedule on a heater too. At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

One shocker: Demling is fading Medina Spirit, even though that horse is one of the top favorites and finished second in both the Santa Anita Derby and San Felipe Stakes. In fact, Demling says Medina Spirit doesn't even crack the top five. As legendary trainer Bob Baffert's lone entrant so far in the 2021 Kentucky Derby field, Medina Spirit could attract plenty of attention at the ticket window, but Baffert had at least two other horses that he favored (Life is Good and Concert Tour) who won't be competing.

Rock Your World (8-1) beat Medina Spirit in the Santa Anita Derby, Hot Rod Charlie (6-1) looked like a completely new horse in his win at the Louisiana Derby, and Essential Quality (5-2) has answered every challenge thrown his way. With just two wins in five starts, Medina Spirit is a horse to fade with your 2021 Kentucky Derby picks, according to Demling.

Another curveball: Demling is high on Known Agenda, even though he's a massive 12-1 long shot in the Kentucky Derby 2021 odds. There wasn't much of an agenda with the Todd Pletcher-thoroughbred coming out of the Sam F. Davis Stakes at Tampa Bay Downs, where Known Agenda was a desultory fifth.

However, plenty has changed since Feb. 6. Known Agenda moved to Gulfstream Park and won an allowance race just 20 days later, and then romped to victory in the Florida Derby over Soup and Sandwich and Greatest Honour. That victory vaulted the colt into discussion as one of the 20 Kentucky Derby 2021 horses. Demling told SportsLine that even though Known Agenda "had a rocky winter," he is worth a look at 12-1 as part of your 2021 Kentucky Derby bets.

