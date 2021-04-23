Even though the 2021 Kentucky Derby will have a limited number of fans, there are expected to be quite a few celebrities on hand, and thus, many bold fashion statements. As a result, the Kentucky Derby 2021 will return oversized hats, mouthwatering mint juleps, and rowdy fans to Churchill Downs after the race was held in front of an empty grandstand a year ago. The 2021 Kentucky Derby horses will thrive off the excitement coming down the stretch, but which 2021 Kentucky Derby bets should you make? And which 2021 Kentucky Derby expert picks should you follow?

The favorite among the top 2021 Kentucky Derby contenders is Essential Quality, who is undefeated this season. The Brad Cox-trained horse is listed at 5-2 in the latest Kentucky Derby odds 2021, while other horses fetching single-digits include Hot Rod Charlie (6-1) and Medina Spirit (8-1). With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2021 Kentucky Derby picks and predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2021 Kentucky Derby after a major heater in 2020: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 12 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but three times in his last 12 tries.

He opened last season's Triple Crown schedule on a heater too. At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2021 Kentucky Derby predictions

One shocker: Demling is fading Medina Spirit, even though that horse is one of the top favorites and finished second in both the Santa Anita Derby and San Felipe Stakes. In fact, Demling says Medina Spirit doesn't even crack the top five. His trainer, Bob Baffert, has won the Kentucky Derby six times, but admits that Medina Spirit may not be the best horse come May 1, saying the 2021 Kentucky Derby field "looks very wide open."

Baffert also preferred his stablemate, Life is Good, but an injury will keep him out of the Derby, leaving Medina Spirit as Baffert's best option by default.

Medina Spirit ran just one race longer than 1 1/16 miles and finished second in it, while other horses have multiple races at that distance or further. Demling says he's one of the riskiest 2021 Kentucky Derby bets.

Another curveball: Demling is high on Known Agenda, even though he's a massive 12-1 long shot in the Kentucky Derby 2021 odds. Trained by two-time Derby winner Todd Pletcher, Known Agenda had a successful season by winning three of his last five races and enters the Kentucky Derby 2021 on a two-race winning streak.

That last race is what stands out the most for Known Agenda, as he won the Florida Derby in late March. That race is seen as a harbinger for success at Churchill Downs, as five of the last 15 Florida Derby winners have gone on to win the Kentucky Derby. Furthermore, the last 10 horses to cross the finish line first in the Kentucky Derby entered Churchill Downs off a victory.

How to make 2021 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

2021 Kentucky Derby odds