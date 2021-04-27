The 2021 Kentucky Derby post positions have been determined. A horse fortunate enough to cross the finish line first in the 12th race at Churchill Downs on Saturday won't just claim the winner's share of the purse for the Kentucky Derby 2021. That three-year-old thoroughbred will also be draped in a garland of red roses, which symbolizes the struggle and heart necessary to defeat the 2021 Kentucky Derby field. The red rose became the official flower of the Kentucky Derby in 1904, and the current garland was first debuted for the 58th running won by none other than Burgoo King.

Will undefeated Essential Quality, who is the 2-1 favorite in the latest 2021 Kentucky Derby odds, be draped in the garland after the 147th Run for the Roses? Or will contenders like Rock Your World (5-1) or Known Agenda (6-1) win the "Fastest Two Minutes In Sports" after defeating their fellow 2021 Kentucky Derby horses?

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2021 Kentucky Derby after a major heater in 2020: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 12 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but three times in his last 12 tries.

He opened last season's Triple Crown schedule on a heater too. At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2021 Kentucky Derby predictions

One shocker: Demling is fading Highly Motivated, even though that horse is one of the top 2021 Kentucky Derby favorites and finished second in the Blue Grass Stakes. In fact, Demling says Highly Motivated doesn't even hit the board.

Highly Motivated has never finished off the board in his career and went head-to-head with 2021 Kentucky Derby favorite Essential Quality in the Blue Grass Stakes. However, he hasn't posted a win since last November and has only taken down two races in his career.

Moreover, Highly Motivated drew the dreaded No. 17 post, which has never produced a Kentucky Derby winner.

2021 Kentucky Derby odds, post positions