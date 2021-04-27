Getting a horse to the Kentucky Derby is a dream of trainers, but no active trainer has had as much success in the Run for the Roses as Bob Baffert. The 68-year-old Baffert has trained 12 horses to in-the-money finishes at Churchill Downs, including victories by Silver Charm in 1997, Real Quiet in 1998, War Emblem in 2002, American Pharoah in 2015, Justify in 2018 and Authentic in 2020. Baffert brings Medina Spirit to Louisville to compete on Saturday in the 2021 Kentucky Derby and needs one win to break a tie with Ben Jones for most Kentucky Derby victories by a trainer.

Baffert's Medina Spirit is 8-1 in the latest 2021 Kentucky Derby odds. Undefeated colt Essential Quality is the 2021 Kentucky Derby favorite at 5-2, while Hot Rod Charlie is 6-1. Before making any 2021 Kentucky Derby picks, you need to see the latest horse racing predictions from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster longshot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. When Birdstone shocked the world, Goldberg won $24,000.

His success has continued at SportsLine. In the San Felipe Stakes in March, Hammer gave out a $20 exacta that paid 9-1. In the Belmont Stakes in June, Goldberg was all over Tiz the Law, who scored a convincing victory in the year's first Triple Crown race. In the Blue Grass Stakes, Hammer nailed the Art Collector-Swiss Skydiver exacta. In July, he hit the Authentic-Ny Traffic exacta in the Haskell. In August in the Pacific Classic, he gave out the Maximum Security-Sharp Samurai exacta.

Before last year's Kentucky Derby, trainer Bob Baffert told Goldberg that Authentic was his best Derby runner. As a result, Goldberg listed him among his top horses, and Authentic held off Tiz the Law by almost four lengths. Anyone who has followed Goldberg's lead is way up.

Now Goldberg has studied the 2021 Kentucky Derby field of hopefuls and has released his picks, predictions and top contenders only at SportsLine.

Top 2021 Kentucky Derby predictions

For the 147th Run for the Roses, Goldberg is completely fading Hot Rod Charlie, even though he is one of the top favorites at 6-1 and won the Louisiana Derby. It doesn't help that jockey Flavien Plat will be aboard the son of Oxbow out of Indian Miss on May 1, as Joel Rosario hopped off to ride Rock Your World in the 2021 Kentucky Derby lineup.

Without the pilot who navigated Hot Rod Charlie to victory in the Louisiana Derby on March 20, trainer Doug O'Neill, who recently served a suspension for a medication violation with one of his horses, will quickly have to get Plat up to speed. Goldberg is skeptical, saying "the price is too steep" for Hot Rod Charlie against a full field of 2021 Kentucky Derby horses.

How to make 2021 Kentucky Derby predictions

Instead, Goldberg's top pick is a horse who "has the right running style and finishes off well." He also is high on a monster underdog the public is completely sleeping on, listing him as his best value. He's sharing which horses to back here.

So who wins the 2021 Kentucky Derby? And which sleeper is a must-back? Check out the latest 2021 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Goldberg's picks for the Kentucky Derby.

2021 Kentucky Derby contenders, odds