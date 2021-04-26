Of the 146 horses that have won the Kentucky Derby, 113 different trainers have guided them to the finish line. However, none of those trainers has hailed from the home of the Kentucky Derby: Louisville, Kentucky. That could change at the 2021 Kentucky Derby if Essential Quality wins, giving trainer Brad Cox the biggest victory of his career. Cox grew up just two blocks from Churchill Downs and can make history if Essential Quality can defeat his fellow 2021 Kentucky Derby horses.

Post time is at 6:57 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 1 and Essential Quality's 2021 Kentucky Derby odds are 5-2 thanks to an undefeated season in which his Equibase speed rating has improved over his last four races. Other Kentucky Derby 2021 horses looking to keep Cox from the historic win include Hot Rod Charlie (6-1) and Rock Your World (8-1). Before making any 2021 Kentucky Derby picks, you need to see the latest horse racing predictions from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster longshot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. When Birdstone shocked the world, Goldberg won $24,000.

His success has continued at SportsLine. In the San Felipe Stakes in March, Hammer gave out a $20 exacta that paid 9-1. In the Belmont Stakes in June, Goldberg was all over Tiz the Law, who scored a convincing victory in the year's first Triple Crown race. In the Blue Grass Stakes, Hammer nailed the Art Collector-Swiss Skydiver exacta. In July, he hit the Authentic-Ny Traffic exacta in the Haskell. In August in the Pacific Classic, he gave out the Maximum Security-Sharp Samurai exacta.

Before last year's Kentucky Derby, trainer Bob Baffert told Goldberg that Authentic was his best Derby runner. As a result, Goldberg listed him among his top horses, and Authentic held off Tiz the Law by almost four lengths. Anyone who has followed Goldberg's lead is way up.

Now Goldberg has studied the 2021 Kentucky Derby field of hopefuls and has released his picks, predictions and top contenders only at SportsLine.

Top 2021 Kentucky Derby predictions

For the 147th Run for the Roses, Goldberg is completely fading Hot Rod Charlie, even though he is one of the top favorites at 6-1 and won the Louisiana Derby. The horse has the second-best odds among the 2021 Kentucky Derby contenders and finished in the money in his last four races, two of which were wins. But Hod Rod Charlie has also dealt with turmoil in his camp, as lead trainer Doug O'Neill missed 10 days of training due to suspension for a medication violation.

Additionally, Hot Rod Charlie's handlers have chosen to rest him, as he will enter the 2021 Kentucky Derby lineup off a six-week break. Traditionally, that has been a ominous sign since only two horses over the last 65 years have won the Kentucky Derby after a layoff of six weeks or longer. Goldberg believes this bout of inactivity will be detrimental to Hot Rod Charlie and says you should fade him with your 2021 Kentucky Derby bets.

How to make 2021 Kentucky Derby predictions

Instead, Goldberg's top pick is a horse who "has the right running style and finishes off well." He also is high on a monster underdog the public is completely sleeping on, listing him as his best value. He's sharing which horses to back here.

So who wins the 2021 Kentucky Derby? And which sleeper is a must-back? Check out the latest 2021 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Goldberg's picks for the Kentucky Derby.

2021 Kentucky Derby contenders, odds