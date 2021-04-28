The Kentucky Derby is back to being the opening leg of the Triple Crown in 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic severely altered the horse racing schedule last year. The Run for the Roses will take place on Saturday, May 1.

Ahead of the race, the Kentucky Derby draw took place on Tuesday. Below are the results of the draw.

But before we get to the post positions, let's go over the odds. When you're looking at the field for the 147th running of the iconic race, there are a few favorites that could take home the victory. Essential Quality is currently listed as the favorite with 2/1 odds. The three-year old colt has won the 2021 Southwest Stakes while also earning a victory in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile in 2020. In addition, Florida Derby winner Known Agenda also holds favorable odds at 6/1.

Who wins the Kentucky Derby? And which massive long shot is a must-back? Visit SportsLine right now to get Jody Demling's Kentucky Derby winner, see which huge long shot contends, and get the finish positions for every single horse, all from the expert who's nailed nine Derby-Oaks doubles!

Below are the odds for every horse, via William Hill Sportsbook, as well as the post positions for the race.

2021 Kentucky Derby odds

Essential Quality 2/1

Rock Your World 5/1

Known Agenda 6/1

Hot Rod Charlie 8/1

Highly Motivated 10/1

Mandaloun 15/1

Medina Spirit 15/1

0 Besos 20/1

Midnight Bourbon 20/1

Dynamic One 20/1

King Fury 20/1

Super Stock 30/1

Soup And Sandwich 30/1

Bourbonic 30/1

Like The King 50/1

Brooklyn Strong 50/1

KeepMeInMind 50/1

Sainthood 50/1

Helium 50/1

Hidden Stash 50/1



2021 Kentucky Derby post positions