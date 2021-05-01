Winning the 2021 Kentucky Derby can cement a jockey's place in the pantheon of horse racing, but that rider will still have a long way to go to reach the record for most wins in the Run for the Roses. Legendary jockeys Eddie Arcaro and Bill Hartack share the record for most Kentucky Derby victories with five. Among the Kentucky Derby 2021 jockeys, John Velasquez has three Kentucky Derby victories, Mike Smith has two, and both Joel Rosario and Flavien Prat have one. Can Velasquez earn his fourth career victory aboard Medina Spirit, who is 15-1 in the latest 2021 Kentucky Derby odds? With so much to consider while making your 2021 Kentucky Derby picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

The Kentucky Derby is known by contemporary horse racing followers as a 1 1/4-mile, or 10-furlong, race, but that wasn't always the case. Aristides won the first Kentucky Derby in 1875 under jockey Oliver Lewis by traveling 1 1/2 miles, a distance that was maintained for the next 20 years. The 1896 Kentucky Derby was the first to move forward two furlongs, as Ben Brush won with Willie Simms aboard in 2:07.75.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the Kentucky Derby 2021 after a major heater in 2020. At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 12 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but three times in his last 12 tries.

He opened last season's Triple Crown schedule on a heater too. At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory.

Top 2021 Kentucky Derby expert picks

Here's a refresher on exotic bet types from SportsLine's Jody Demling:

Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $41 at the 2020 Kentucky Derby with Authentic and Tiz the Law.

Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $0.50 trifecta returned $655.90 at the 2020 Kentucky Derby with Authentic, Tiz the Law, and Mr. Big News.

Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $0.10 superfecta returned $792.58 at the 2020 Kentucky Derby with Authentic, Tiz the Law, Mr. Big News, and Honor A.P.

While Demling has no quibbles with the favorite status of Essential Quality (2-1), he plans to hold tickets with Hot Rod Charlie (8-1), as well as two huge underdogs who could really spice up the payouts.

How to make 2021 Kentucky Derby bets

