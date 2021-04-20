A year after the coronavirus pandemic upended the Triple Crown schedule, the 2021 Kentucky Derby returns to its traditional spot on the first Saturday in May. That falls on May 1 this year, with the Run for the Roses set for 6:50 p.m. ET at Churchill Downs. The latest 2021 Kentucky Derby odds list Essential Quality as the 5-2 favorite, followed closely by Hot Rod Charlie at 6-1 and Medina Spirit and Rock Your World at 8-1.

There are plenty of intriguing long shots in the 2021 Kentucky Derby field as well, with nine horses listed at 20-1 or higher. With so much to consider before making your 2021 Kentucky Derby picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

Favorites had a strong run at the Kentucky Derby from 2013 to 2018. The winner in each run during that span had odds of 5-1 or better entering the race. However, Country House broke through as a massive 65-1 long shot in 2019 following the disqualification of Maximum Security, joining other underdogs winners like Mine That Bird at 50-1 in 2009 and Giacomo at 50-1 in 2005. Authentic, 8-1, knocked off the favored Tiz the Law (4-5) in the 2020 Kentucky Derby, which was held last August.

Given all the history, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta, and superfecta bets in a Kentucky Derby like this, and SportsLine's Jody Demling knows what it is. He can help you make the best 2021 Kentucky Derby picks possible.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the Kentucky Derby 2021 off a major heater. At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 12 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but three times in his last 12 tries.

He opened last season's Triple Crown schedule on a heater too. At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. Anyone who has followed him is up huge. Now, he's sharing all of his 2021 Kentucky Derby bets here.

Top 2021 Kentucky Derby expert picks

Here's a refresher on exotic bet types from SportsLine's Jody Demling:

Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $41 at the 2020 Kentucky Derby with Authentic and Tiz the Law.

Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $0.50 trifecta returned $655.90 at the 2020 Kentucky Derby with Authentic, Tiz the Law, and Mr. Big News.

Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $0.10 superfecta returned $792.58 at the 2020 Kentucky Derby with Authentic, Tiz the Law, Mr. Big News, and Honor A.P.

While Demling has no quibbles with the favorite status of Essential Quality (5-2), he plans to hold tickets with Hot Rod Charlie (6-1), as well as two huge underdogs who could really spice up the payouts. You can see his picks here.

How to make 2021 Kentucky Derby bets

Demling has specific recommendations for exacta, trifecta and superfecta wagers so you can cover all your bases at the Kentucky Derby 2021. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.

So which horses do you take? And in what combinations? Visit SportsLine to get Demling's picks for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets for the 2021 Kentucky Derby.