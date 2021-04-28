Entering the 147th Run for the Roses, only two horses in the 2021 Kentucky Derby field have topped $1 million in career earnings. With a $3 million purse that guarantees $1.86 million to the winner, all 20 Kentucky Derby 2021 horses will have a chance to earn their place in history at Churchill Downs at 6:57 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 1. Essential Quality is a perfect 5-0 in his career and has earned a whopping $2.265 million, while Hot Rod Charlie enters Saturday's 2021 Kentucky Derby lineup at $1.005 million. They're two of the top options in the latest 2021 Kentucky Derby odds, with Essential Quality listed as the 2-1 favorite and Hot Rod Charlie getting 8-1. With so much to consider while making your 2021 Kentucky Derby picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

The No. 5 post has produced more Kentucky Derby winners than any other position since the use of a starting gate began in 1930, with Always Dreaming last coming from that post in 2017 to give Todd Pletcher his second Derby win. This year, Pletcher will hope to catch lightning in a bottle with Sainthood coming from the No. 5 post at 50-1 Kentucky Derby odds 2021. Sainthood is one of four horses trained by Pletcher in the 2021 Kentucky Derby lineup, along with Known Agenda (6-1), Dynamic One (20-1) and Bourbonic (30-1).

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the Kentucky Derby 2021 after a major heater in 2020. At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 12 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but three times in his last 12 tries.

Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $41 at the 2020 Kentucky Derby with Authentic and Tiz the Law.

Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $0.50 trifecta returned $655.90 at the 2020 Kentucky Derby with Authentic, Tiz the Law, and Mr. Big News.

Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $0.10 superfecta returned $792.58 at the 2020 Kentucky Derby with Authentic, Tiz the Law, Mr. Big News, and Honor A.P.

