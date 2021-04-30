While Churchill Downs won't be at full capacity for Saturday's 2021 Kentucky Derby, several celebrities will be in attendance. One of those is current heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, who will be making his first Derby appearance. Fury will be on hand to cheer his namesake, King Fury, who is a 20-1 long shot in the latest 2021 Kentucky Derby odds. King Fury will have to channel his inner Fury to knock out Essential Quality, who is the 2021 Kentucky Derby favorite at 2-1. Other Kentucky Derby 2021 horses vying to be the champion of Churchill Downs include Santa Anita Derby winner Rock Your World (5-1) and Louisiana Derby winner Hot Rod Charlie (8-1). With so much to consider while making your 2021 Kentucky Derby picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

Trainers are always searching for the perfect balance of resting versus racing as they prepare their horses for the Kentucky Derby 2021. Too much of either could lead to poor form at Churchill Downs. Only once since 1937 has a horse cracked the Kentucky Derby trifecta after previously running just one time as a three-year-old. On the other hand, too much activity has also been detrimental to Kentucky Derby success. From 2005 to 2018, every winner competed in two or three races in their three-year-old season prior to the Run for the Roses.

Given all the history, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta, and superfecta bets in a Kentucky Derby like this, and SportsLine's Jody Demling knows what it is. He can help you make the best 2021 Kentucky Derby picks possible.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the Kentucky Derby 2021 after a major heater in 2020. At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 12 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but three times in his last 12 tries.

He opened last season's Triple Crown schedule on a heater too. At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. Anyone who has followed him is up huge. Now, he's sharing all of his 2021 Kentucky Derby bets here.

Top 2021 Kentucky Derby expert picks

Here's a refresher on exotic bet types from SportsLine's Jody Demling:

Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $41 at the 2020 Kentucky Derby with Authentic and Tiz the Law.

Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $0.50 trifecta returned $655.90 at the 2020 Kentucky Derby with Authentic, Tiz the Law, and Mr. Big News.

Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $0.10 superfecta returned $792.58 at the 2020 Kentucky Derby with Authentic, Tiz the Law, Mr. Big News, and Honor A.P.

While Demling has no quibbles with the favorite status of Essential Quality (2-1), he plans to hold tickets with Hot Rod Charlie (8-1), as well as two huge underdogs who could really spice up the payouts. You can see his picks here.

How to make 2021 Kentucky Derby bets

Demling has specific recommendations for exacta, trifecta and superfecta wagers so you can cover all your bases at the Kentucky Derby 2021. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.

So which horses do you take? And in what combinations? Visit SportsLine to get Demling's picks for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets for the 2021 Kentucky Derby.