Horse racing's best three-year-old fillies will compete in the $1.25 million 2021 Kentucky Oaks on Friday. Post time is slated for 5:51 p.m. ET. After being displaced into the fall a year ago due to the coronavirus pandemic, the race returns to its usual spot on the calendar for its 147th running. The Brad H. Cox-trained Shedaresthedevil won the Kentucky Oaks last fall in a brisk time of 1:48.28, so who should you target with your Kentucky Oaks 2021 bets on Friday?

Malathaat is the 5-2 favorite in the 2021 Kentucky Oaks odds, but has plenty of company among those expected to challenge. Search Results and Travel Column are both listed at 3-1 in the latest Kentucky Oaks 2021 odds, while Clairiere is 5-1. Before making any 2021 Kentucky Oaks picks, be sure to see the top 2021 Kentucky Oaks bets and predictions from SportsLine's Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2021 Kentucky Oaks after a major heater in 2020: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 12 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Derby all but three times in his last 12 tries.

He opened last season's Triple Crown schedule on a heater too. At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2021 Kentucky Oaks field locked, Demling is sharing his picks and predictions at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2021 Kentucky Oaks predictions

One shocker: Demling is fading Malathaat, even though she is undefeated and the top favorite at 5-2 in the latest Kentucky Oaks odds 2021. In fact, Demling says Malathaat barely even hits the board. Trained by Todd Pletcher, Malathaat has been impressive in all four of her wins. Even after a long layoff, she finished strong to win in her last time out at the Ashland Stakes at Keeneland.

She should be hard to hold off on Friday, but will be challenged due to a lack of experience at Churchill Downs. Her wins have come at Keeneland, Aqueduct, and Belmont Park, while other fillies in this highly competitive 2021 Kentucky Oaks field have already had success under the twin spires.

Another curveball: Demling is high on Clairiere, even though she's an underdog in the Kentucky Oaks 2021. The daughter of 2007 Preakness Stakes winner Curlin, Clairiere is trained by Steve Asmussen, who also trained Curlin. Asmussen has won three Triple Crown races in his career and is also a two-time Kentucky Oaks winner.

Clairiere has finished in the top two in each of her four races, with two wins and two runner-up finishes. That includes a win at Churchill Downs to kick off her season in October, when she improved upon her time at the same distance one month later on this track. Even though she's more of a stalker/closer, don't discount her speed since her top Equibase Speed Figure is 100, making her just one of two fillies to reach triple-digits. Clairiere has the pedigree, trainer and running style to include in your 2021 Kentucky Oaks bets, according to Demling.

How to make 2021 Kentucky Oaks picks, bets

Demling is especially high on a huge double-digit underdog who "will be flying in the end." Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Oaks 2021? And what huge underdog does Demling say contends? Check out the latest 2021 Kentucky Oaks odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Oaks.

2021 Kentucky Oaks odds