The top fillies in horse racing will converge on Churchill Downs on Friday for the 2021 Kentucky Oaks. The 147th version of the race will take place in its familiar spot on the horse racing calendar, after having been moved to the fall due to COVID-19 a year ago, and will feature a strong 2021 Kentucky Oaks field. Malathaat is the 5-2 favorite in the latest 2021 Kentucky Oaks odds, while Travel Column and Search Results are right behind her at 3-1 and Clairiere at 5-1.

Trained by Louisville local Brad Cox, Shedaresthedevil won the Oaks a year ago. Post time is scheduled for 5:51 p.m. ET. Before making any 2021 Kentucky Oaks picks, be sure to see the top 2021 Kentucky Oaks bets and predictions from SportsLine's Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2021 Kentucky Oaks after a major heater in 2020: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 12 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Derby all but three times in his last 12 tries.

He opened last season's Triple Crown schedule on a heater too. At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2021 Kentucky Oaks field locked, Demling is sharing his picks and predictions at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2021 Kentucky Oaks predictions

One shocker: Demling is fading Malathaat, even though she is undefeated and the top favorite at 5-2 in the latest Kentucky Oaks odds 2021. In fact, Demling says Malathaat barely even hits the board. Although some in the horse racing circles were surprised she's the Kentucky Oaks 2021 favorite, the filly has earned it with her 4-0 record entering Friday's race.

"Trainer Todd Pletcher has called her a 'superstar,' and she could be down the line," Demling told SportsLine. "It's not necessarily taking a stand against her, but taking the top horses who have performed well over this track already."

Another curveball: Demling is high on Clairiere, even though she's an underdog in the Kentucky Oaks 2021. The daughter of 2007 Preakness Stakes winner Curlin, Clairiere is trained by Steve Asmussen, who also trained Curlin. Asmussen has won three Triple Crown races in his career and is also a two-time Kentucky Oaks winner.

Clairiere has finished in the top two in each of her four races, with two wins and two runner-up finishes. That includes a win at Churchill Downs to kick off her season in October, when she improved upon her time at the same distance one month later on this track. Even though she's more of a stalker/closer, don't discount her speed since her top Equibase Speed Figure is 100, making her just one of two fillies to reach triple-digits. Clairiere has the pedigree, trainer and running style to include in your 2021 Kentucky Oaks bets, according to Demling.

How to make 2021 Kentucky Oaks picks, bets

Demling is especially high on a huge double-digit underdog who "will be flying in the end." Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Kentucky Oaks 2021? And what huge underdog does Demling say contends? Check out the latest 2021 Kentucky Oaks odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Oaks.

2021 Kentucky Oaks odds