Eleven three-year-olds will try to take a step toward the Kentucky Derby when they leave the starting gate in the 2021 Lecomte Stakes on Saturday at Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans, La. The Brad Cox-trained Mandaloun is the 3-1 favorite in the 2021 Lecomte Stakes odds. This son of the red-hot sire Into Mischief is a perfect 2-for-2 in his young career. In his last start he beat an allowance field at Churchill Downs by 1¼ lengths. The Steve Asmuss-trained Midnight Bourbon is getting 7-2 odds.

The other nine horses in this 2021 Kentucky Derby prep race are 6-1 or higher. Post time for the Grade 3 stakes race is 6:49 p.m. ET. With a quality field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see the horse racing predictions and best bets from proven handicapper Bob Weir before making any 2021 Lecomte Stakes picks.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer Speed Figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

And last year, his first for SportsLine, Weir was on fire. In January he crushed the Pegasus World Cup, giving out an $8 exacta and a $1 trifecta, winning $757.60. On June 13 Weir hit a $2 superfecta in the Ogden Phipps Stakes that paid a whopping $1,039. He nailed the exacta and trifecta in the Forego Stakes in August for $1,134.50. And he hit the late Pick 4 at Belmont Park on June 18, June 19, June 25, July 2 and July 5 with the June 25 score returning a whopping $2,159.50. Those were just some of his hits last year. Anybody who followed him is way up.

One shocker: Weir is mostly fading Proxy, who is getting 6-1 odds. Trained by Mike Stidham, this son of Tapit has two wins and one second in three career starts. He has won back-to-back races, both at the Fair Grounds.

But Proxy is facing the toughest and biggest field of his career. In his last start he faced just three other horses. And his career-high Beyer Speed Figure of 76 ranks just fifth in the field and trails Mandaloun's career high by six points. Weir does not include Proxy among his top five choices.

However Weir is high on Arabian Prince, who is one of three entrants listed at 6-1. Trained by Dallas Stewart, this son of Mshawish has one first and one third in three career starts. He enters Saturday's race off a third-place finish in the Grade 2 Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes at Churchill Downs in November.

In that race he closed from eighth (in a field of nine) to finish third, beaten by just two lengths. "Arabian Prince has the look of many Dallas Stewart three-year-olds -- a late runner who picks up checks," Weir tells SportsLine. "A repeat of his last race in the Grade 2 Kentucky Jockey Club will likely get him on the board." Weir is including Arabian Prince in all of his trifecta and superfecta wagers.

