The Mike Stidham-trained Proxy will try to solidify a berth in the Kentucky Derby when he takes on nine other 3-year-olds in the 2021 Lexington Stakes on Saturday at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky. With two Kentucky Derby prep races remaining, Proxy sits in 20th place on the Derby points leaderboard, which would make him the final horse in the 20-horse Derby field. The Lexington Stakes offers 20 points to the winner, eight to the runner-up, four to third and two to fourth.

Proxy is the 6-5 favorite in the 2021 Lexington Stakes odds. The Steve Asmussen-trained Swiftsure is getting 5-1 odds in the 2021 Lexington Stakes field of 10. Post time is 5:30 p.m. ET. With several lightly-raced horses ready to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what horse racing guru Jody Demling has to say before making any 2021 Lexington Stakes picks.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling had a tremendous 2020 season. At one point last year he picked the winner of six consecutive races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes. Anyone who has followed him is up.

One shocker: Demling is completely fading Starrininmydreams, even though he is one of the top favorites at 6-1. Co-bred and co-owned by Dallas Stewart and Winstar Farms, Starrininmydreams won the first two starts of his career. Both of those races came at Churchill Downs.

But he has not shown any improvement over his 2-year-old form as a 3-year-old. He began the year by finishing a disappointing ninth in the Risen Star Stakes. He then finished fifth in the Louisiana Derby. Demling ranks Starrininmydreams eighth in the race and will not use the horse on any of his tickets.

However, Demling is high on Ultimate Badger, who is listed at 15-1. Only It's My House (30-1) is a bigger long shot. Trained by Dale Romans, Ultimate Badger has two wins, two seconds and one third in eight career starts. He is coming off a second place finish in the Hutcheson Stakes at Gulfstream Park on March 6.

In that race he was the last of six horses before swinging out wide and passing all but one horse. "I'm not a huge fan of his races this year, but I think he will pass some tired horses," Demling tells SportsLine. Demling ranks Ultimate Badger in the top four in this race and will be using the horse in all of his 2021 Lexington Stakes bets.

