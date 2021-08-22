The Little League World Series is back this year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation in 2020, but things aren't completely back to normal in Williamsport, Penn. Among the 2021 LLWS' biggest changes: it's closed to the general public -- but open to family and friends -- and will feature no international teams.

To compensate for the international teams' absence, the LLWS instituted a new tournament format for 2021. The U.S. has two teams -- an A squad and B squad -- for each of its eight regions as opposed to the usual one-per-region layout. A teams won their U.S. region tournaments while B teams were runner ups.

The 16 teams are separated into two halves of a championship bracket, the Hank Aaron half and the Tom Seaver half.

Here's how the Championship bracket is laid out:

Hank Aaron teams

Honolulu, Hi. (West A)

Hastings, Neb. (Midwest A)

Taylor, Mich. (Great Lakes A)

Sammamish, Wash. (Northwest A)

Manchester, Conn. (New England B)

Toms River, N.J. (Mid-Atlantic B)

Palm City, Fla. (Southeast B)

Abilene, Texas (Southwest B)

Tom Seaver teams

Nolensville, Tenn. (Southeast A)

Hookset, N.H. (New England A)

Oaks, Pa. (Mid-Atlantic A)

Lafayette, La. (Southwest A)

Hamilton, Ohio (Great Lakes B)

Torrance, Calif. (West B)

Lake Oswego, Ore. (Northwest B)

Sioux Falls, S.D. (Midwest B)

The U.S. -- by default -- will add its 37th ever champion in the 74th LLWS. Teams from 14 states have won before, with California (7) leading the pack and Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania all tying for second with four. River Ridge, La. won it all for the first time in state history in 2019.

The LLWS began on Thursday and will conclude with the semifinals and finals slated for Aug. 28 and Aug 29.

How to watch the 2021 Little League World Series

When: Aug. 19 to Aug. 29

Where: Williamsport, Penn.

Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Channel: ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC

Here's a schedule for the remaining games:

(All times eastern)

Saturday, Aug. 21

Game 9: New Hampshire 4, Tennessee 1

Game 10: New Jersey 11, Connecticut 4

Game 11: Washington 1, Florida 0

Game 12: Pennsylvania vs. Louisiana, 8 p.m. on ESPN

Sunday, Aug. 22

Game 13: Ohio vs. California, 9 a.m. on ESPN

Game 14: Hawaii vs. Nebraska, 11 a.m. on ESPN

Game 15: Michigan vs. Texas, 1 p.m. on ESPN

Game 16: Oregon vs. South Dakota, 3 p.m. on ABC

Monday, Aug. 23

Game 17: Loser of Game 15 vs. New Jersey, 1 p.m. on ESPN

Game 18: Loser of Game 16 vs. New Hampshire, 3 p.m. on ESPN

Game 19: Winner of Game 12 vs. Loser of Game 13, 5 p.m. on ESPN2

Game 20: Washington vs. Loser of Game 14, 7 p.m. on ESPN2

Tuesday, Aug. 24

Game 21: Winner of Game 18 vs. Winner of Game 19, 3 p.m. on ESPN

Game 22: Winner of Game 17 vs. Winner of Game 20, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Wednesday, Aug. 25

Game 23: Winner of Game 13 vs. Winner of Game 16, 3 p.m. on ESPN

Game 24: Winner of Game 14 vs. Winner of Game 15, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Thursday, Aug. 26

Game 25: Loser of Game 24 vs. Winner of Game 22, 3 p.m. on ESPN

Game 26: Loser of Game 23 vs. Winner of Game 21, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Saturday, Aug. 28

Game 27: Winner of Game 23 vs. Winner of Game 26, 12:30 p.m. on ABC (Tom Seaver Final)

Game 28: Winner of Game 24 vs. Winner of Game 25, 3:30 p.m. on ABC (Hank Aaron Final)

Sunday, Aug. 29

Game 29: Loser of Game 27 vs. Loser of Game 28, 10 a.m. on ESPN (Consolation Final)

Game 30: Winner of Game 27 vs. Winner of Game 28, 3 p.m. on ABC (LLWS Final)