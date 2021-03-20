The road to the Kentucky Derby continues on Saturday with the first 170-point prep race, the 2021 Louisiana Derby at the Fair Grounds in New Orleans. The winner will receive 100 qualifying points towards the Kentucky Derby, guaranteeing himself a spot in the Run for the Roses on May 1. Even the runner-up will earn 40 points toward the Kentucky Derby, putting him in a strong position to earn a starting spot at Churchill Downs. The Brad Cox-trained Mandaloun is the 8-5 morning-line favorite in the latest 2021 Louisiana Derby odds.

Breeders' Cup Juvenile runner-up Hot Rod Charlie is at 3-1 in the 2021 Louisiana Derby field of eight, and post time for the $1 million race is 6:44 p.m. ET. With several talented raced horses ready to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what racing insider Bob Weir has to say before making any 2021 Louisiana Derby picks.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer Speed Figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

And last year, his first for SportsLine, Weir was on fire. On June 13, Weir hit a $2 superfecta in the Ogden Phipps Stakes that paid a whopping $1,039. He crushed the exacta and trifecta in the Forego Stakes in August for $1,134.50. He hit the late Pick 4 at Belmont Park on June 18, June 19, June 25, July 2 and July 5, with the June 25 score returning a whopping $2,159.50. And just two weeks ago, he crushed the exacta in the Tampa Bay Derby for $1,414. Those are just some of his hits for SportsLine. Anyone who has followed Weir is way up.

Weir studied the past performances of every horse in the race and is bullish on the chances of O Besos, even though he is one of the longest shots in the field at 15-1. Trained by Greg Foley, O Besos has two wins in four career starts. He is coming off a fourth place finish in the Risen Star Stakes at the Fair Grounds on Feb. 13.

But that was his first race beyond 6 1/2 furlongs, and this son of 2013 Kentucky Derby winner Orb is bred to excel at Saturday's distance of 9 1/2 furlongs. "He has a chance to improve in his second time routing," Weir told SportsLine. Weir will be including this long shot in his trifecta and superfecta wagers, and so should you.

