The Irish-bred Sovereign makes his U.S. debut when he leaves the starting gate in the 2021 Man o' War Stakes on Saturday at Belmont Park. Formerly trained by one of the world's top conditioners, Aidan O'Brien, Sovereign has two wins, two seconds and three thirds in 13 career starts. He has not raced since November, when he finished third in a stakes race in Bahrain.

On Saturday, Sovereign is the 8-5 morning-line favorite in the 2021 Man o' War odds. The Christophe Clement-trained Gufo is right behind him at 2-1 in the 2021 Man o' War field of eight. Post time is set for 5:44 p.m. ET. With a well accomplished field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what racing insider Bob Weir has to say before making any 2021 Man o' War picks.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer Speed Figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

Last year, his first for SportsLine, Weir was on fire. On June 13, Weir hit a $2 superfecta in the Ogden Phipps Stakes that paid a whopping $1,039. He crushed the exacta and trifecta in the Forego Stakes in August for $1,134.50. He hit the late Pick 4 at Belmont Park on June 18, June 19, June 25, July 2 and July 5, with the June 25 score returning a whopping $2,159.50.

This year, he has hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby and the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes and Blue Grass Stakes, with the Tampa Bay Derby score returning $1,414. Those are just some of his biggest hits for SportsLine.

After studying the past performances of every horse in the race, Weir is high on Field Pass, even though he's an underdog at 6-1. Trained by Mike Maker, Field Pass has six wins, two seconds and three thirds in 17 career starts. He is coming off a fourth-place finish in the Maker's Mark Mile at Keeneland.

However, Field Pass has the most natural early speed in the field. "Jockey Luis Saez takes over, and we should see this one on or near the early lead in what could be a very soft pace," Weir told SportsLine. Weir will use Field Pass in his exactas, trifectas and superfectas.

