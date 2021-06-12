One week after winning the Belmont Stakes, trainer Brad Cox will try to win another graded stakes race when he sends out Juliet Foxtrot in the 2021 Mint Julep Stakes on Saturday at Churchill Downs. After winning the Belmont last weekend with Essential Quality, the 41-year-old Cox has saddled horses who have earned more than $13.3 million this year. That ranks second only to Steve Asmussen's $14.1 million.

On Saturday, Cox's Juliet Foxtrot has been installed as the 6-5 morning-line favorite in the 2021 Mint Julep Stakes odds. Hendy Woods, who is trained by Mark Casse, and Crystal Ball, who is trained by Rodolphe Brisset, are the co-second choices in the Mint Julep Stakes 2021 field of 11 at 6-1. Post time for the Grade 3 race is 10:11 p.m. ET. With a large field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what racing insider Bob Weir has to say before making any 2021 Mint Julep Stakes picks.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer Speed Figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

This year, he hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes, the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes and Blue Grass Stakes and the superfecta in the Belmont Stakes, with the Tampa Bay Derby score returning $1,414. On May 16, he also hit the Pick 6 at Santa Anita Park. Those are just some of his biggest hits for SportsLine.

After studying the past performances of every horse in the race, Weir is mostly against Juliet Foxtrot, even though she is the 6-5 morning-line favorite. A six-year-old daughter of Dansili, Juliet Foxtrot has six wins, two seconds and three thirds in 20 career starts. She is coming off her first career Grade 1 victory, a wire-to-wire win in the Jenny Wiley Stakes at Keeneland.

But Weir does not like that Juliet Foxtrot has taken three months off since that race and drops into a Grade 3. "She will face more pace pressure in this field than she faced in the Jenny Wiley, and if there is any lingering issue that leaves her at less than 100 percent, it could be an opportunity to look elsewhere," Weir told SportsLine.

Instead, Weir is high on She'sonthewarpath, even though she is an 8-1 long shot on the morning line. A five-year-old daughter of Declaration of War, She'sonthewarpath has six wins, two seconds and two thirds in 16 career starts. She is coming off a fourth place finish in the Unbridled Sidney Stakes on April 29.

But Weir thinks that race was just a prep for her after a seven-month layoff and is not putting much stock into that effort. "She must avoid a wide trip from this outside post but could be poised for better in her second start of the year," Weir said.

