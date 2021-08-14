The race formerly known as the Arlington Million will be held for what may be the final time when 10 accomplished turf horses leave the starting gate in the 2021 Mister D. Stakes on Saturday at Arlington Park in Arlington Heights, Ill. Arlington Park's current owner, Churchill Downs Inc., has put the property up for sale for redevelopment, putting the fate of the track in serious jeopardy. Since 1981, the track has hosted the Mister D. Stakes, previously known as the Arlington Million, which was the first thoroughbred race to offer a $1 million purse.

On Saturday three-time Grade 1 winner Domestic Spending is the 6-5 morning-line favorite in the 2021 Mister D. Stakes odds. The Aidan O'Brien-trained Armory is getting 9-2 odds in the 10-horse 2021 Mister D. Stakes field. Post time Grade 1 race is 6:13 p.m. ET. With an accomplished field expected to enter the starting gate, you'll want to see the horse racing predictions from handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen before making any 2021 Mister D. Stakes picks.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' America's Day at the Races and co-host of the In the Money Players' Podcast, Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. In November, he finished second out of 418 contestants in the prestigious Breeders' Cup Betting Challenge, which earned him $215,000 in prize money. After factoring in his profit during the 14 Breeders' Cup races, he took home more than $366,000 on the day.

It's no fluke, either. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing the Pick 6 and a Pick 3 that paid $50,000.

Top 2021 Mister D. Stakes predictions

One shocker: Kinchen is high on Zulu Alpha, who is an 8-1 long shot. Trained by Mike Maker, Zulu Alpha has 12 wins, five seconds and six thirds in 36 career starts. His biggest career victory is the 2020 Pegasus World Cup Turf.

He is coming off a fifth place in the Arlington Stakes, but that race was his first off a 10-month layoff. "The fact that Maker brings him back here even after that poor effort in his last start says a lot," Kinchen tells SportsLine. Kinchen will be using Zulu Alpha prominently in his wagers.

2021 Mister D. Stakes odds, post positions