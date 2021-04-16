An accomplished field of eight older horses will leave the starting gate in the 2021 Oaklawn Handicap on Saturday at Oaklawn Park. The John Shirreffs-trained Express Train is the 5-2 favorite in the latest 2021 Oaklawn Handicap odds. He is coming off a second place finish in the Santa Anita Handicap on March 6. Fearless, trained by Todd Pletcher, and Owendale, trained by Brad Cox, are the second-biggest favorites in the 2021 Oaklawn Handicap field at 7-2.

Five of the eight horses in the Oaklawn Handicap 2021 lineup are listed at 6-1 or shorter, and post time is 5:49 p.m. ET. With a balanced field ready to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what horse racing guru Jody Demling has to say before making any 2021 Oaklawn Handicap picks.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2021 Oaklawn Handicap off a major heater: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

This is the same handicapper who hit the Derby-Oaks double at Churchill Downs nine times in the last 12 years. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby all but three times in his last 12 tries. Anyone who has followed him on these picks is way up.

Top 2021 Oaklawn Handicap predictions

One shocker: Demling is largely fading Fearless, even though he is one of the top favorites at 7-2. In fact, he says Fearless doesn't even hit the board. A five-year-old son of Ghostzapper, Fearless has four wins and one second in seven career starts. He is coming off a victory in the Gulfstream Park Mile on Feb. 27.

But the last time he faced a field this talented, he failed miserably, finishing a distant sixth in the Stephen Foster in June. "I still have to see a good effort against a really good field before I can think he wins a race like this," Demling told SportsLine.

