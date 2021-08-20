An automatic spot in the Breeders' Cup Classic will be on the line when a competitive field leaves the starting gate in the 2021 Pacific Classic on Saturday at Del Mar. The winner of Saturday's race will earn a free spot in the $6 million Classic, which will be held on the same track and at the same distance (1¼ miles) in November, adding intrigue to the Pacific Classic 2021, which has historically been one of the top dirt races on the West Coast.

The John Shirreffs-trained Express Train is the 3-1 morning-line favorite in the 2021 Pacific Classic odds, while the Richard Mandella-trained Royal Ship is next in the odds at 7-2. Six of the nine horses in the 2021 Pacific Classic field are 5-1 or shorter. Post time for the $1 million race is 9:33 p.m. ET. With an evenly-matched field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to check out what handicapping wunderkind Matt Bernier has to say before making any 2021 Pacific Classic picks.

Bernier is one of the country's most recognizable horse racing analysts. An on-air contributor to NBC's horse racing telecasts and the host of The Matt Bernier Show podcast, Bernier first gained renown in 2013 when, at 23 years old, he became the youngest qualifier at the time to qualify for the National Horseplayers Championship. He parlayed that success into a spot on the reality TV show Horseplayers, which followed professional horseplayers around the country.

Two of his biggest scores came in 2014. In the prestigious Breeders' Cup Betting Challenge that year Bernier finished sixth, earning $61,000 for the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance charity. And he won $40,000 after winning the Aqueduct handicapping championship.

He also has cashed some Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks future bets at enormous odds, including 75-1 on I'll Have Another in 2012, 75-1 on Orb in 2013 and 35-1 on Shedaresthedevil in 2020.

Top 2021 Pacific Classic picks

One shocker: Bernier is completely fading Independence Hall, even though he is tied for forth in the odds at 5-1. Trained by Michael McCarthy, Independence Hall has four wins, one second and two thirds in 10 career starts. In his last race he finished third, losing by almost 10 lengths, in the Grade 2 Californian at Santa Anita.

He has not won since taking a 6½-furlong race five starts ago. "Given his best races have come going around one-turn, there's reason to be skeptical of him at a short price in a race like the Pacific Classic," Bernier tells SportsLine. Bernier is not using Independence Hall on any of his tickets.

Bernier's top pick is a horse who "has been a revelation."

2021 Pacific Classic horses, field