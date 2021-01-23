A highly-accomplished field of 12 horses will compete in one of North America's richest races when the starting gate opens on Saturday in the 2021 Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park. The Pegasus World Cup 2021 offers a purse of $3 million and, by comparison, this year's Kentucky Derby will also have a purse of $3 million. Saturday's race has attracted a decorated 2021 Pegasus World Cup field, led by the Brad Cox-trained Knicks Go, who is the 5-2 favorite in the latest 2021 Pegasus World Cup odds.

Code of Honor (9-2) and Tax (5-1) are among the other top 2021 Pegasus World Cup contenders according to oddsmakers. Post time for the 1 1/8-mile race is 5:44 p.m. ET. With a loaded field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see the horse racing predictions and best bets from handicapping champion Jonathon Kinchen before making any 2021 Pegasus World Cup picks.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' America's Day at the Races and co-host of the In the Money Players' Podcast, Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. Just two months ago, he finished second out of 418 contestants in the prestigious Breeders' Cup Betting Challenge, which earned him $215,000 in prize money. After factoring in his profit during the 14 Breeders' Cup races ($151,025.20), he took home more than $366,000.

It wasn't a fluke, either. In fact, at the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a Pick 3 that paid $50,000. Anyone who has followed him is up big.

Top 2021 Pegasus World Cup predictions

One shocker: Kinchen isn't high on Code of Honor, even though he's one of the favorites at 9-2 in the latest 2021 Pegasus odds. This five-year-old son of Noble Mission has six wins, four seconds and two thirds in 15 career starts. One of his victories came at Gulfstream Park in the 2019 Fountain of Youth Stakes.

However, he is winless in his last four races and is coming off an underwhelming second-place finish in the Clark Handicap on Nov. 27. "In his last start, he had dead aim at Bodexpress and couldn't run by him," Kinchen told SportsLine.

Another surprise: Kinchen is high on Sleepy Eyes Todd, even though he's a long shot at 8-1. This five-year-old son of Paddy O'Prado has eight wins and two seconds in 15 career starts. He has won back-to-back races and three of his last four.

In his last start, Sleepy Eyes Todd won the Mr. Prospector Stakes at seven furlongs. "Sleepy Eyes Todd will be stretching out in distance and will be facing the toughest group he has ever faced, but he has earned strong speed figures in his career," Kinchen said. "I'll give him a chance to hit the board."

2021 Pegasus World Cup odds