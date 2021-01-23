Twelve of the country's top turf horses will compete on Saturday when the starting gate opens in the 2021 Pegasus World Cup Turf at Gulfstream Park. Trainer Todd Pletcher saddles three contenders, including the top two favorites. Colonel Liam has three wins in five career starts and is the 7-2 favorite in the latest 2021 Pegasus World Cup Turf odds. Largent, who is also trained by Pletcher, is getting 9-2 in the 2021 Pegasus World Cup Turf field.

Two West Coast entrants, Anothertwistafate (5-1) and Say the Word (6-1), round out the top four in the 2021 Pegasus odds. Post time for the $1 million race is 4:59 p.m. ET. With a loaded field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see the horse racing predictions from proven expert Bob Weir before making any 2021 Pegasus World Cup Turf picks.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer Speed Figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. Anyone who has followed his horse racing picks is way up.

Now, Weir has studied the 2021 Pegasus World Cup Turf lineup and has released his picks, predictions and best bets. You can see them all over at SportsLine.

Top 2021 Pegasus World Cup Turf predictions

One shocker: Weir isn't backing Colonel Liam, even though he's the 5-2 favorite. This four-year-old son of Liam's Map has three wins in five career starts. He is coming off a widening 3 1/4-length win in the Tropical Park Derby at this track on Dec. 26.

However, he will face older horses for the first time. "He is dangerous, but he holds no true advantage on this field and will likely be overbet," Weir told SportsLine. "I will stand against him in the top spot."

Another surprise: Weir is high on Say the Word, even though he's a longshot at 6-1. This six-year-old son of More Than Ready has five wins, two seconds and five thirds in 26 starts. He is coming off a third-place finish in the Hollywood Turf Cup Stakes on Nov. 27 at Del Mar.

"Say the Word is in top form while running longer recently," Weir said. "Trainer Phil D'Amato knows what to do with turf horses, and this is a dangerous horse who brings along top turf jockey Flavien Prat to ride." Weir is using Say the Word prominently in his 2021 Pegasus World Cup Turf bets.

How to make 2021 Pegasus World Cup Turf picks

Weir's top pick Pegasus World Cup Turf is a horse who "may be coming into his own." He also is high a double-digit long shot who could turn the tables and upset the entire field. Weir is including these horses in his 2021 Pegasus World Cup Turf bets, and so should you. He's sharing which horse to back only at SportsLine.

Who wins the Pegasus World Cup Turf 2021? And which horses do you need to include in your exactas and trifectas? Check out the latest 2021 Pegasus World Cup Turf post positions and odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Kinchen's picks for the Pegasus World Cup Turf, and find out.

2021 Pegasus World Cup Turf odds