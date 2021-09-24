Belmont Stakes runner-up Hot Rod Charlie will try to win his first career Grade 1 race when he leaves the starting gate in the 2021 Pennsylvania Derby on Saturday at Parx in Bensalem, Pa. Trained by Doug O'Neill, Hot Rod Charlie has two wins, two seconds and three thirds in 10 career starts. He is the 5-2 morning-line favorite in the 2021 Pennsylvania Derby odds. Preakness Stakes runner-up Midnight Bourbon is second in the odds at 5-1 in the eight-horse Pennsylvania Derby 2021 field.

The race originally attracted a field of 10, but Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit and Kentucky Jockey Club winner Keepmeinmind have been scratched from the race. Post time for the $1 million race is 5:49 p.m. ET. With a well-accomplished field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what racing insider Bob Weir has to say before making any 2021 Pennsylvania Derby picks.

Based in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Weir has been handicapping and following horse racing since reading Andy Beyer's landmark handicapping book "Picking Winners" in the late 1980s. Weir is highly invested in the Beyer Speed Figure, a number assigned to every race run by a horse that measures how fast the horse ran. He uses the figure as the backbone of his handicapping. In fact, thanks to his proficiency with speed figures and top-tier handicapping, he landed one of just eight spots on Beyer's figure-making team in 2017, a position he holds to this day.

Weir's methodology has produced multiple five-figure days. In 2014, he hit a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar. The following year, he nailed a $31,000 Pick 6 at Gulfstream Park. In 2016 and 2017, Weir qualified for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas.

Last year, his first for SportsLine, Weir was on fire. In June, Weir hit a $2 superfecta in the Ogden Phipps Stakes that paid a whopping $1,039. He crushed the exacta and trifecta in the Forego Stakes in August for $1,134.50. He hit the late Pick 4 at Belmont Park on June 18, June 19, June 25, July 2 and July 5, with the June 25 score returning a whopping $2,159.50.

This year, he has been on fire in the 3-year-old races. He hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes, the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes and Blue Grass Stakes and the superfecta in the Belmont Stakes, with the Tampa Bay Derby score returning $1,414. Those are just some of his scores in 2021.

Top 2021 Pennsylvania Derby predictions

One shocker: Weir is high on Weyburn, who is a 12-1 long shot. A son of Pioneerof the Nile, Weyburn has two wins and two seconds in seven career starts. He is coming off a fourth place finish in the Grade 2 Jim Dandy Stakes at Saratoga on July 31.

With Medina Spirit having scratched from the race, Weyburn could find himself setting the early pace. "Weyburn could get brave on the lead if Hot Rod Charlie and Midnight Bourbon get into a stalking position and are more concerned with each other than the leader," Weir told SportsLine. Weir is using Weyburn prominently in his wagers.

2021 Pennsylvania Derby odds, field, contenders