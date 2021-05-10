Breaking from the No. 8 post at the Kentucky Derby, Medina Spirit got away clean and could not be caught on his way to a wire-to-wire win. Despite a failed drug test after the race, a suspension for trainer Bob Baffert, and an ongoing investigation, Medina Spirit is still scheduled to run the second leg of the Triple Crown at the 2021 Preakness Stakes on Saturday, May 15. The two-week turnaround to get Derby horses from Churchill Downs in Louisville to Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore was daunting enough for most of Medina Spirit's top challengers to bow out of the 2021 Preakness Stakes field.

Mandaloun, Hot Rod Charlie and Essential Quality will all skip the Preakness 2021, leaving Medina Spirit as the 7-2 favorite in the 2021 Preakness Stakes odds. However, there are several well-rested newcomers arriving in Baltimore with high expectations like Concert Tour, another Baffert-trained horse who won two graded stakes races and is getting 9-1 Preakness Stakes odds 2021.

Top 2021 Preakness Stakes predictions

For the 146th Run for the Black-Eyed Susans, Goldberg is skeptical of Concert Tour, even though he is a two-time graded stakes winner and one of the favorites at 9-1 in the Preakness Stakes odds 2021. Concert Tour actually qualified for the 2021 Kentucky Derby with 70 points, but Baffert was concerned enough with his last performance that he elected to hold him out to prepare him for the Preakness 2021.

After breaking his maiden early in his three-year-old season and winning two stakes races, Concert Tour entered the 2021 Arkansas Derby as the prohibitive favorite, but things didn't go as planned. Jockey Joel Rosario gave him a steady trip and had him in position entering the final turn, but Concert Tour was passed by 12-1 long shot Super Stock. The latter's winning Beyer Speed Figure of 92 marked the slowest Arkansas Derby since 2013, making 2021 Preakness Stakes bets on Concert Tour much more dicey.

2021 Preakness Stakes contenders, odds

Medina Spirit 7-2

Concert Tour 9-1

Midnight Bourbon 15-1

Crowded Trade 16-1

Ram 18-1

Unbridled Honor 18-1

France Go De Ina 20-1

Rombauer 20-1

Get Her Number 25-1