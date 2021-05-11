When horse racing fans last saw Medina Spirit, he was being draped with roses after winning the Kentucky Derby. However, recent revelations that trainer Bob Baffert has been suspended following the colt's failed post-race drug test has cast doubts over the 2021 Preakness Stakes. Churchill Downs has suspended Baffert from entering horses at its track, and if the findings are upheld against Medina Spirit, the results of the Kentucky Derby will be invalidated and Mandaloun will be declared the winner.

The Preakness Stakes 2021 post position draw is Tuesday, and Medina Spirit is currently the 7-2 favorite in the 2021 Preakness Stakes odds. Concert Tour, who skipped the Kentucky Derby, is 9-1 on the Preakness 2021 odds board.

For the 146th Run for the Black-Eyed Susans, Goldberg is skeptical of Concert Tour, even though he is a two-time graded stakes winner and one of the favorites at 9-1 in the Preakness Stakes odds 2021. Goldberg is leery of the son of Street Sense out of Purse Strings, who didn't even run as a two-year-old and only has two graded-stakes victories to his credit.

It was Concert Tour's desultory third-place run at the Arkansas Derby that pushed trainer Bob Baffert towards keeping the colt away from Churchill Downs and instead towards Pimlico. The two victories at the San Vicente Stakes and Rebel Stakes now seem like a distant memory, with plenty of other fast horses alongside Concert Tour also aimed at the Pimlico starting gate. Goldberg has determined that Concert Tour is merely a sprinter in a Triple Crown costume, and is fading the horse in his 2021 Preakness Stakes bets.

2021 Preakness Stakes contenders, odds

Medina Spirit 7-2

Concert Tour 9-1

Midnight Bourbon 15-1

Crowded Trade 16-1

Ram 18-1

Unbridled Honor 18-1

France Go De Ina 20-1

Rombauer 20-1

Get Her Number 25-1