Kentucky Derby favorite Essential Quality withdrew from consideration for the 2021 Preakness Stakes in recent days, followed shortly thereafter by King Fury and Mandaloun. That could seemingly favor Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit, but the 2021 Preakness Stakes horses that arrive for the race on Saturday, May 15 will give the Bob Baffert-trained colt all he can handle. The Preakness Stakes 2021 post time is 6:50 p.m. ET.

Medina Spirit is the 7-2 favorite in the 2021 Preakness Stakes odds, with Concert Tour at 9-1. Before making any 2021 Preakness Stakes picks, you need to see the latest horse racing predictions from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster longshot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. When Birdstone shocked the world, Goldberg won $24,000.

His success has continued at SportsLine. In the San Felipe Stakes in March, Hammer gave out a $20 exacta that paid 9-1. In the Belmont Stakes in June, Goldberg was all over Tiz the Law, who scored a convincing victory in the year's first Triple Crown race. In the Blue Grass Stakes, Hammer nailed the Art Collector-Swiss Skydiver exacta. In July, he hit the Authentic-Ny Traffic exacta in the Haskell. In August in the Pacific Classic, he gave out the Maximum Security-Sharp Samurai exacta.

Before last year's Kentucky Derby, trainer Bob Baffert told Goldberg that Authentic was his best Derby runner. As a result, Goldberg listed him among his top horses, and Authentic held off Tiz the Law by almost four lengths. Anyone who has followed Goldberg's lead is way up.

For the 146th Run for the Black-Eyed Susans, Goldberg is skeptical of Concert Tour, even though he is a two-time graded stakes winner and one of the favorites at 9-1 in the Preakness Stakes odds 2021. Concert Tour broke his maiden in January at Santa Anita and followed it with a win in the San Vicente Stakes at the same track.

A victory at the Rebel Stakes at Oaklawn was next, but a disappointing third behind Super Stock and Caddo River at the Arkansas Derby put his Triple Crown hopes in peril. Trainer Bob Baffert opted to skip taking Concert Tour to Louisville for the Kentucky Derby, instead pointing the horse to Baltimore.

The Arkansas Derby was a slow race, though, as Super Stock recorded just a 92 Beyer Speed Figure. Not running the Kentucky Derby is another mark against the son of Street Sense out of Purse Strings. Goldberg figures that, until he sees otherwise, Concert Tour is a dressed-up sprinter and is fading the horse in his 2021 Preakness Stakes bets.

2021 Preakness Stakes contenders, odds

Medina Spirit 7-2

Concert Tour 9-1

Midnight Bourbon 15-1

Crowded Trade 16-1

Ram 18-1

Unbridled Honor 18-1

France Go De Ina 20-1

Rombauer 20-1

Get Her Number 25-1