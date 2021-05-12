Horse racing is a year-round sport, but betting interest spikes during Triple Crown. After the pandemic shuffled last year's schedule, the 2021 Preakness Stakes is back in its traditional spot this year, with 10 horses preparing for a 6:50 p.m. ET post time on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course. The 2021 Preakness Stakes horses can be divided between favorites and long shots. Four 2021 Preakness Stakes contenders are listed at 10-1 or shorter in the latest 2021 Preakness Stakes odds, including Medina Spirit, who's going off as the 9-5 favorite despite a failed drug test following his Kentucky Derby win.

The rest are getting 12-1 Preakness Stakes 2021 odds or longer, with two horses, Ram (30-1) and France Go De Ina (20-1), going off as the biggest long shots. Three horses listed higher than 12-1 have won the Preakness since 2011, however, so history indicates anything could happen on Saturday. Before making any 2021 Preakness Stakes picks, you need to see the latest horse racing predictions from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster longshot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. When Birdstone shocked the world, Goldberg won $24,000.

His success has continued at SportsLine. In the San Felipe Stakes in March, Hammer gave out a $20 exacta that paid 9-1. In the Belmont Stakes in June, Goldberg was all over Tiz the Law, who scored a convincing victory in the year's first Triple Crown race. In the Blue Grass Stakes, Hammer nailed the Art Collector-Swiss Skydiver exacta. In July, he hit the Authentic-Ny Traffic exacta in the Haskell. In August in the Pacific Classic, he gave out the Maximum Security-Sharp Samurai exacta.

Before last year's Kentucky Derby, trainer Bob Baffert told Goldberg that Authentic was his best Derby runner. As a result, Goldberg listed him among his top horses, and Authentic held off Tiz the Law by almost four lengths. Anyone who has followed Goldberg's lead is way up.

Now, Goldberg has studied the 2021 Preakness Stakes horses and released his analysis on several top contenders only at SportsLine.

Top 2021 Preakness Stakes predictions

For the 146th Run for the Black-Eyed Susans, Goldberg is fading Concert Tour, even though he is a two-time graded stakes winner and one of the favorites at 5-2 in the Preakness Stakes odds 2021. Concert Tour is a proven winner and trained by one of the world's most successful trainers, Bob Baffert. However, Baffert has been under scrutiny in the past week after Medina Spirit failed a post race drug test. Medina Spirit's win gave Baffert his record seventh victory at the Kentucky Derby, and he's trained seven winners at the Preakness Stakes as well.

However, Concert Tour finished in third place as the heavy favorite in the Arkansas Derby in his last start. Concert Tour's poor performance in that race caused Baffert to withhold the colt from the Kentucky Derby. Concert Tour's poor performance at the Arkansas Derby is a major cause for concern for Goldberg, who noted that "he got a decent trip and just got beat."

How to make 2021 Preakness Stakes predictions

Goldberg is also backing a double-digit underdog who's flying under the radar despite a stellar track record. He's sharing his predictions for the top 2021 Preakness Stakes contenders here.

So who wins the 2021 Preakness Stakes? Which shocking horse is a must-back? And where does Medina Spirit finish? Check out the latest 2021 Preakness odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Goldberg's picks for the 2021 Preakness Stakes.

2021 Preakness Stakes contenders, odds

Medina Spirit 9-5

Concert Tour 5-2

Midnight Bourbon 5-1

Crowded Trade 10-1

Rombauer 12-1

Keepmeinmind 15-1

Unbridled Honor 15-1

Risk Taking 15-1

France Go De Ina 20-1

Ram 30-1