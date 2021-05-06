The 2021 Preakness Stakes is scheduled for Saturday, May 15 at Pimlico Race Course, where the second leg of the Triple Crown schedule usually draws a rowdy crowd. Brad Cox has already announced that he won't run Essential Quality, Mandaloun or Caddo River in the 2021 Preakness Stakes field. However, that will open up opportunities for horses who didn't run in the Kentucky Derby like American Pharoah Stakes winner Get Her Number and El Camino Real Derby winner Rombauer.

The latest 2021 Preakness Stakes odds list both newcomers as long shots, with Get Her Number at 25-1 and Rombauer at 20-1. Meanwhile, Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit is the 7-2 favorite, with his stablemate Concert Tour coming in at 9-1 as he makes his Triple Crown debut in the Preakness 2021. Before making any 2021 Preakness Stakes picks, you need to see the latest horse racing predictions from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg.

Top 2021 Preakness Stakes predictions

For the 146th Run for the Black-Eyed Susans, Goldberg is skeptical of Concert Tour, even though he is a two-time graded stakes winner and one of the favorites at 9-1 in the Preakness Stakes odds 2021. The son of 2007 Kentucky Derby winner Street Sense by Purse Strings didn't debut until his three-year-old season, but immediately broke his maiden at Santa Anita before winning the San Vicente Stakes and the Rebel Stakes.

Those three victories in two months made the Bob Baffert-trained horse the prohibitive 1-1 morning-line favorite at the 2021 Arkansas Derby, but a disappointing third-place finish inevitably led to Baffert electing to hold him out until the Preakness Stakes 2021. Concert Tour has been training with Baffert at Churchill Downs while he prepped Medina Spirit for his eventual Kentucky Derby win, but Goldberg is still miffed by his last showing.

"Bob Baffert has been training him up for this race, so there was never a question that he was going to be running and obviously [his owners] will want to run in [the Preakness]," Goldberg told SportsLine. "The Arkansas Derby run was concerning because he got a decent trip and just got beat."

2021 Preakness Stakes contenders, odds

Medina Spirit 7-2

Concert Tour 9-1

Midnight Bourbon 15-1

Crowded Trade 16-1

Ram 18-1

Unbridled Honor 18-1

France Go De Ina 20-1

Rombauer 20-1

Get Her Number 25-1