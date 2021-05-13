Once Ram enters the blocks at Pimlico Race Course for the 2021 Preakness Stakes, he will become the 45th Preakness starter for Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas. If Ram, who is the biggest long shot in the 2021 Preakness Stakes field, were to win, it would be Lukas' seventh Preakness victory, tying him for the most all-time. The horse already has two wins this season, including one at Churchill Downs on the Kentucky Derby undercard, and he competed in an astonishing nine races this season. Ram has drawn the No. 1 post position for the Preakness Stakes 2021.

With post time scheduled for 6:52 p.m. ET on Saturday, Ram is 30-1 to win. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Medina Spirit is the favorite at 9-5 in the 2021 Preakness Stakes odds. Other 2021 Preakness Stakes contenders include Rebel Stakes winner Concert Tour (5-2) and Lecomte winner Midnight Bourbon (5-1). Before making any 2021 Preakness Stakes picks, you need to see the latest horse racing predictions from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster longshot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. When Birdstone shocked the world, Goldberg won $24,000.

His success has continued at SportsLine. In the San Felipe Stakes in March, Hammer gave out a $20 exacta that paid 9-1. In the Belmont Stakes in June, Goldberg was all over Tiz the Law, who scored a convincing victory in the year's first Triple Crown race. In the Blue Grass Stakes, Hammer nailed the Art Collector-Swiss Skydiver exacta. In July, he hit the Authentic-Ny Traffic exacta in the Haskell. In August in the Pacific Classic, he gave out the Maximum Security-Sharp Samurai exacta.

Before last year's Kentucky Derby, trainer Bob Baffert told Goldberg that Authentic was his best Derby runner. As a result, Goldberg listed him among his top horses, and Authentic held off Tiz the Law by almost four lengths. Anyone who has followed Goldberg's lead is way up.

Now, Goldberg has studied the 2021 Preakness Stakes horses and released his analysis on several top contenders only at SportsLine.

For the 146th Run for the Black-Eyed Susans, Goldberg is fading Concert Tour, even though he is a two-time graded stakes winner and one of the favorites at 5-2 in the Preakness Stakes odds 2021. The horse was one of the top contenders for the Kentucky Derby but a disappointing third-place finish in the Arkansas Derby led to his connections bypassing Churchill Downs. Thus, he'll enter the Preakness 2021 over two months removed from his last victory.

Concert Tour drew the No. 10 post, which is the outside spot in a 10-horse field. Goldberg acknowledges that position doesn't work in his favor, saying, "Concert Tour certainly wasn't helped by drawing the wide trip from the No. 10 post." History is also not on the horse's side, as just two winners over the last 112 years have won from that position.

Goldberg is also backing a double-digit underdog who's flying under the radar despite a stellar track record. He's sharing his predictions for the top 2021 Preakness Stakes contenders here.

So who wins the 2021 Preakness Stakes? Which shocking horse is a must-back? And where does Medina Spirit finish?

Medina Spirit 9-5

Concert Tour 5-2

Midnight Bourbon 5-1

Crowded Trade 10-1

Rombauer 12-1

Keepmeinmind 15-1

Unbridled Honor 15-1

Risk Taking 15-1

France Go De Ina 20-1

Ram 30-1