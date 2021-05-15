Last year's Preakness Stakes was forced to break with several traditions after the coronavirus pandemic forced the race to be postponed until October and run at an empty Pimlico Race Course. Saturday's 2021 Preakness Stakes will move back to its traditional mid-May spot on the Triple Crown schedule and a limited number of spectators will be allowed. In fact, around 10,000 fans will watch the Preakness Stakes 2021 horses circle around the famed track. The Preakness 2021 post time is 6:47 p.m. ET.

The Bob Baffert-trained Medina Spirit failed a drug test following his win at the Kentucky Derby, but cleared pre-race testing and will join the 2021 Preakness Stakes field. Medina Spirit will break from the No. 3 post as the 9-5 favorite in the 2021 Preakness Stakes odds, while Concert Tour is on the outside at No. 10 and priced at 5-2. Before making any 2021 Preakness Stakes picks, you need to see the latest horse racing predictions from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster longshot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. When Birdstone shocked the world, Goldberg won $24,000.

His success has continued at SportsLine. In the San Felipe Stakes in March, Hammer gave out a $20 exacta that paid 9-1. In the Belmont Stakes in June, Goldberg was all over Tiz the Law, who scored a convincing victory in the year's first Triple Crown race. In the Blue Grass Stakes, Hammer nailed the Art Collector-Swiss Skydiver exacta. In July, he hit the Authentic-Ny Traffic exacta in the Haskell. In August in the Pacific Classic, he gave out the Maximum Security-Sharp Samurai exacta.

Before last year's Kentucky Derby, trainer Bob Baffert told Goldberg that Authentic was his best Derby runner. As a result, Goldberg listed him among his top horses, and Authentic held off Tiz the Law by almost four lengths. Anyone who has followed Goldberg's lead is way up.

Top 2021 Preakness Stakes predictions

For the 146th Run for the Black-Eyed Susans, Goldberg is fading Concert Tour, even though he is a two-time graded stakes winner and one of the favorites at 5-2 in the Preakness Stakes odds 2021. The son of 2007 Kentucky Derby winner Street Sense began his career with three consecutive victories, including a pair of graded stakes wins. However, Goldberg is quick to note that the competition in those races was less than stellar.

"Who has he beaten? He was a bad third in the Arkansas Derby and performed so poorly that trainer Bob Baffert decided to skip the Kentucky Derby," Goldberg told SportsLine. "While post position doesn't mean as much in a small field, Concert Tour certainly wasn't helped by drawing the wide trip from the No. 10 post."

The No. 10 post position has only produced two Preakness Stakes winners, and it's not a spot that lends itself to Concert Tour's desire to sit just off the pace. With Baffert staying in California instead of traveling to Baltimore, Concert Tour's other connections have stated a desire to go straight to the front with Medina Spirit, but there's not a lot of evidence that he has the necessary speed from the outside.

2021 Preakness Stakes contenders, odds

Medina Spirit 9-5

Concert Tour 5-2

Midnight Bourbon 5-1

Crowded Trade 10-1

Rombauer 12-1

Keepmeinmind 15-1

Unbridled Honor 15-1

Risk Taking 15-1

France Go De Ina 20-1

Ram 30-1