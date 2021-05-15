When scanning the 2021 Preakness Stakes field, one horse has a racing record that no other contenders come close to. Medina Spirit has excelled in horse racing, but it's not just because of what he did at Churchill Downs. Instead, his Kentucky Derby victory makes him the only horse among the 2021 Preakness Stakes contenders to win a Grade 1 race this season. Only two others, Concert Tour and Keepmeinmind, have won a Grade 2 race, with the other seven 2021 Preakness Stakes horses not winning anything greater than a Grade 3 race.

Medina Spirit has 2021 Preakness Stakes odds of 9-5 as the favorite, ahead of entries like Concert Tour (5-2) and Keepmeinmind (15-1).

For the 146th Run for the Black-Eyed Susans, Goldberg is fading Concert Tour, even though he is a two-time graded stakes winner and one of the favorites at 5-2 in the Preakness Stakes odds 2021. Concert Tour drew the outside No. 10 post, which is a poor omen. Only twice in the last 112 years has a horse won the Preakness from No. 10.

Jockey Mike Smith will be aboard Concert Tour at the Preakness 2021, his first time riding the horse in competition. Former jockey Joel Rosario switched over to France Go de Ina, so a natural learning curve is expected even for someone as experienced as Smith. He doesn't truly know how Concert Tour will react in the heat of battle, which shouldn't be overlooked when making your 2021 Preakness Stakes bets.

2021 Preakness Stakes contenders, odds

Medina Spirit 9-5

Concert Tour 5-2

Midnight Bourbon 5-1

Crowded Trade 10-1

Rombauer 12-1

Keepmeinmind 15-1

Unbridled Honor 15-1

Risk Taking 15-1

France Go De Ina 20-1

Ram 30-1