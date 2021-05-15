Todd Pletcher is a Hall of Fame nominee after winning the Kentucky Oaks four times, the Belmont Stakes three times, and the Kentucky Derby twice. However, the Preakness Stakes has continued to elude the 53-year-old trainer. On Saturday, he'll have another chance to complete the career Triple Crown at the 2021 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. His Unbridled Honor will head to the No. 8 position when the 10-horse 2021 Preakness Stakes field goes to post at 6:47 p.m. ET.

Without a stakes race to his name, Unbridled Honor is a 15-1 long shot in the 2021 Preakness Stakes odds. Bob Baffert's horses, Medina Spirit and Concert Tour, will be subject to additional pre-race testing after Medina Spirit failed a drug test following his Kentucky Derby victory. However, they're still the top two 2021 Preakness Stakes favorites, with Medina Spirit at 9-5 and Concert Tour at 5-2, while Steve Asmussen's Midnight Bourbon is 5-1. Before making any 2021 Preakness Stakes picks, you need to see the latest horse racing predictions from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg.

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens. The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito's 36-1 monster longshot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets. When Birdstone shocked the world, Goldberg won $24,000.

His success has continued at SportsLine. In the San Felipe Stakes in March, Hammer gave out a $20 exacta that paid 9-1. In the Belmont Stakes in June, Goldberg was all over Tiz the Law, who scored a convincing victory in the year's first Triple Crown race. In the Blue Grass Stakes, Hammer nailed the Art Collector-Swiss Skydiver exacta. In July, he hit the Authentic-Ny Traffic exacta in the Haskell. In August in the Pacific Classic, he gave out the Maximum Security-Sharp Samurai exacta.

Before last year's Kentucky Derby, trainer Bob Baffert told Goldberg that Authentic was his best Derby runner. As a result, Goldberg listed him among his top horses, and Authentic held off Tiz the Law by almost four lengths. Anyone who has followed Goldberg's lead is way up.

Now, Goldberg has studied the 2021 Preakness Stakes horses and released his analysis on several top contenders only at SportsLine.

Top 2021 Preakness Stakes predictions

For the 146th Run for the Black-Eyed Susans, Goldberg is fading Concert Tour, even though he is a two-time graded stakes winner and one of the favorites at 5-2 in the Preakness Stakes odds 2021. The two-time graded stakes winner who was rested specifically to challenge for the Preakness Stakes drew the No. 10 post, which has only produced two winners in the history of the race.

The wider trip could be a challenge for a horse who wants to stalk the pace and showed speed limitations in his last run at the Arkansas Derby. After winning the San Vicente Stakes and Rebel Stakes earlier this year, Concert Tour went off as a prohibitive favorite at Oaklawn Park in one of the biggest Kentucky Derby prep races of the year. He moved into position for the stretch run, but was passed on the outside by eventual winner Super Stock. In addition to Baffert returning to California, Concert Tour will also have a new jockey, with Mike Smith replacing Joel Rosario.

How to make 2021 Preakness Stakes predictions

Goldberg is also backing a double-digit underdog who's flying under the radar despite a stellar track record. He's sharing his predictions for the top 2021 Preakness Stakes contenders here.

So who wins the 2021 Preakness Stakes? Which shocking horse is a must-back? And where does Medina Spirit finish? Check out the latest 2021 Preakness odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Goldberg's picks for the 2021 Preakness Stakes.

2021 Preakness Stakes contenders, odds

Medina Spirit 9-5

Concert Tour 5-2

Midnight Bourbon 5-1

Crowded Trade 10-1

Rombauer 12-1

Keepmeinmind 15-1

Unbridled Honor 15-1

Risk Taking 15-1

France Go De Ina 20-1

Ram 30-1