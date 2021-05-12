Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert may not be in Baltimore for Saturday's 2021 Preakness Stakes, but two of his horses are in the field. Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit and stablemate Concert Tour made the trip to Pimlico Race Course from Louisville and are slotted into the 10-horse 2021 Preakness Stakes field for the second jewel of the Triple Crown. Medina Spirit's victory at Churchill Downs has been called into question by a positive post-race drug test, though the secondary sample is still being evaluated and thus the colt will be among the 2021 Preakness Stakes horses. The Preakness Stakes post time is 6:52 p.m. ET.

Can Medina Spirit move one step closer to the Triple Crown as the 9-5 favorite in the latest 2021 Preakness Stakes odds? Or will Concert Tour win at 5-2? What about 5-1 favorite Midnight Bourbon? With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2021 Preakness Stakes picks or predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2021 Preakness Stakes after a major heater in 2020: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

This is the same handicapper who has called the Preakness winner nine times in the last 16 years. In last year's Preakness Stakes, Demling nailed the Swiss Skydiver-Authentic exacta. He also correctly faded 2020 Kentucky Derby winner Authentic in the Preakness a year ago, saying "it's a lot to ask to come back after that performance in the Derby less than a month ago."

He opened last season's Triple Crown schedule on a heater too. At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

One shocker: Demling isn't picking Medina Spirit to win the Preakness Stakes 2021, even though the colt just won the Kentucky Derby. Even though Medina Spirit had enough juice to hold onto the lead down the stretch at the 1 1/4-mile Kentucky Derby, doing it again at 1 3/16th miles just two weeks later is a tough ask. There is a reason only 13 horses have won the Triple Crown, and having the stamina necessary to compete in and win all three is simply too formidable.

Medina Spirit drew the No. 3 post, further on the inside than he was when he broke from the No. 8 spot at Churchill Downs. Even with half as many horses competing at Pimlico, getting to the front early will require a quick burst of speed before the first turn. While Demling knows the Kentucky Derby winner "is a tough son of a gun", he doesn't see Medina Spirit having what it takes to claim the second jewel of the Triple Crown and is fading him in his 2021 Preakness Stakes bets.

Medina Spirit 9-5

Concert Tour 5-2

Midnight Bourbon 5-1

Crowded Trade 10-1

Rombauer 12-1

Keepmeinmind 15-1

Unbridled Honor 15-1

Risk Taking 15-1

France Go De Ina 20-1

Ram 30-1