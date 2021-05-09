Bob Baffert has already guided two Triple Crown winners in his career, with American Pharoah pulling off the historic feat in 2015 and Justify doing the same in 2018. Now, Baffert will try for a victory in the 2021 Preakness Stakes with Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit. However, one of the biggest challenges to Medina Spirit might come from Baffert's own barn, as a fresh Concert Tour has been lying in the wait for the run at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday, May 15.

Despite not debuting until his three-year-old season, Concert Tour looked like an early Derby favorite with wins at the San Vicente Stakes and the Rebel Stakes, but a disappointing third-place run in the Arkansas Derby prompted Baffert to hold him out until the Preakness Stakes 2021. Concert Tour is listed at 9-1 in the 2021 Preakness Stakes odds, while Medina Spirit is the 7-2 favorite following Essential Quality's dropout. With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2021 Preakness Stakes picks or predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2021 Preakness Stakes after a major heater in 2020: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

This is the same handicapper who has called the Preakness winner nine times in the last 16 years. In last year's Preakness Stakes, Demling nailed the Swiss Skydiver-Authentic exacta. He also correctly faded 2020 Kentucky Derby winner Authentic in the Preakness a year ago, saying "it's a lot to ask to come back after that performance in the Derby less than a month ago."

He opened last season's Triple Crown schedule on a heater too. At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

One shocker: Demling isn't picking Medina Spirit to win the Preakness Stakes 2021, even though the colt just won the Kentucky Derby. Despite having never finished worse than second in five career starts and having two of his three career losses come to stablemate Life is Good, Medina Spirit lost steam as a Kentucky Derby contender after being beaten soundly by Rock Your World in the Santa Anita Derby.

However, the son of Protonico by Mongolian Changa drew the No. 8 post and broke brilliantly, staving off all challengers down the stretch to give Baffert his seventh Kentucky Derby win. The two-week layoffs between Triple Crown races can be grueling and a potential influx of fresh 2021 Preakness Stakes horses like Concert Tour and Crowded Trade (16-1) certainly stand to complicate matters.

Medina Spirit 7-2

Concert Tour 9-1

Midnight Bourbon 15-1

Crowded Trade 16-1

Ram 18-1

Unbridled Honor 18-1

France Go De Ina 20-1

Rombauer 20-1

Get Her Number 25-1