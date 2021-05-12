The 2021 Preakness Stakes post draw is complete and Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit will be in the field at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday. The horse exceeded the threshold for betamethasone in a post-race test and trainer Bob Baffert acknowledged on Tuesday that he had received an anti-fungal cream that could have been the cause. It's uncertain whether Medina Spirit's Derby win will be stripped, but he'll break from the No. 3 post as the 9-5 favorite in the latest 2021 Preakness Stakes odds. Post time is 6:50 p.m. ET.

Baffert's other horse in the 2021 Preakness Stakes field, Concert Tour, will also be allowed to run, but both horses will be subject to pre-race testing. Concert Tour is a two-time graded stakes winner who sat out the Kentucky Derby specifically to prep for this race and is listed at 5-2 in the latest Preakness Stakes odds 2021. Other newcomers to the Triple Crown scene include Crowded Trade (10-1), Rombauer (12-1) and Risk Taking (15-1). With so much to consider, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before entering any 2021 Preakness Stakes picks or predictions of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2021 Preakness Stakes after a major heater in 2020: At one point last year, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

This is the same handicapper who has called the Preakness winner nine times in the last 16 years. In last year's Preakness Stakes, Demling nailed the Swiss Skydiver-Authentic exacta. He also correctly faded 2020 Kentucky Derby winner Authentic in the Preakness a year ago, saying "it's a lot to ask to come back after that performance in the Derby less than a month ago."

He opened last season's Triple Crown schedule on a heater too. At last year's Belmont, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Top 2021 Preakness Stakes predictions

One shocker: Demling isn't picking Medina Spirit to win the Preakness Stakes 2021, even though the colt just won the Kentucky Derby. Medina Spirit broke to the front of the pack in the Kentucky Derby and didn't look back, racing to a wire-to-wire win at Churchill Downs.

However, it's been an eventful two weeks for the horse and his connections. His Kentucky Derby win could be invalidated, trainer Bob Baffert is barred from entering horses at Churchill Downs, and Medina Spirit was transported via van from Kentucky to Maryland along with stablemate Concert Tour (5-2). With fresh 2021 Preakness Stakes horses awaiting him at Pimlico Race Course, Medina Spirit will have his work cut out to repeat. At a steep price of 9-5, he's a colt to fade with your 2021 Preakness Stakes bets, according to Demling.

2021 Preakness Stakes odds

Medina Spirit 9-5

Concert Tour 5-2

Midnight Bourbon 5-1

Crowded Trade 10-1

Rombauer 12-1

Keepmeinmind 15-1

Unbridled Honor 15-1

Risk Taking 15-1

France Go De Ina 20-1

Ram 30-1